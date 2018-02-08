FRIENDS announces transition to a new Executive Director and Spokesperson

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Toronto) – Daniel Bernhard has been appointed to the position of Executive Director and Spokesperson of the watchdog group Friends of Canadian Broadcasting.

During a period of transition Daniel will work with FRIENDS’ current Spokesperson and founder Ian Morrison, who will remain on FRIENDS’ Board.

“We have the best of both worlds with this appointment. FRIENDS will retain the wisdom and knowledge of Ian while adding the smarts, energy and ideas of Daniel. Our team has never been stronger,” said FRIENDS Board Chair Noreen Golfman.

Daniel has spent his career working to advance the public interest. He comes to FRIENDS from Mushroom Cloud consulting, a Toronto-based leading edge firm he built to meet the strategy, operational and software needs of charities, government and social purpose business clients working in the public benefit sector. Daniel is a first generation Canadian. His parents immigrated to Canada from Chile in the 1970s, when the country was ruled by a military dictatorship and the economic and social situations were highly turbulent.

“Being asked to lead the Friends of Canadian Broadcasting is the biggest honour of my life. It's also a daunting task. Over 32 years of devoted service, Ian Morrison has built a national movement of more than 364,000 supporters who believe, as I do, that Canada's cultural and information sovereignty are well-worth fighting for,” Bernhard said.

Daniel holds degrees from Cambridge University and the London School of Economics. His native language is English and he is fluent in both French and Spanish.

“I am delighted Daniel has accepted our offer. He’s a talented and dynamic guy and I look forward to working with him,” said FRIENDS current spokesperson Ian Morrison.

FRIENDS of Canadian Broadcasting is an independent watchdog for Canadian programming and is not affiliated with any broadcaster or political party.

Jim Thompson

613-567-9592

jim@friends.ca

http://www.friends.ca/appointment