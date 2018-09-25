Broadcasting and Telecommunications Panel launches consultations

Source: Government of Canada News release

The Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel launched its consultation process today with the release of 'Responding to the New Environment: A Call for Comments'.

The call for comments, which will form the heart of the consultations process, will allow the Panel to receive written submissions from stakeholders and other interested parties. These written submissions will be publicly available after the deadline for submissions on November 30, 2018.

"Our Panel's work will rely, in part, on attracting a wide cross-section of input, perspectives and opinions" said Janet Yale, the Panel's Chair. "We look forward to receiving submissions from a large and varied number of voices and from all corners of the country".

The Panel's consultation process will also include participating in a number of industry and academic conferences and meeting with a cross-section of experts, creators, stakeholders and other interested parties, including those from Indigenous and official-language minority communities.

As set out today in its call for comments, the Panel has identified four broad themes that are intended to help guide its work and structure meaningful dialogue during its consultation process:

Reducing barriers to access by all Canadians to advanced telecommunications networks;

Supporting creation, production and discoverability of Canadian content;

Improving the rights of the digital consumer;

Renewing the institutional framework for the communications sector.

The consultations mark a key step before the Panel makes recommendations to the Government. The Panel's recommendations will ensure that the legislation governing Canada's communications sector takes full advantage of the benefits of the digital age. The Panel consists of seven experts in the fields of Canadian broadcasting and telecommunications.

The Panel's core objectives were established in early June with the release of a Terms of Reference by the Government of Canada. A final report will be presented to the government by January 31, 2020. The Panel's aim is to provide relevant, practical and implementable recommendations to the government.

For more information, visit Canada.ca/broadcasting-telecom-review or e-mail ic.btlr-elmrt.ic@canada.ca.

© Government of Canada