Transat to give $500,000 to Le Devoir to boost paper’s international coverage

Montreal Le Devoir’s international news coverage is about to get a boost in the form of a $100,000 annual donation over five years from tour operator Transat A.T. Inc., which will cover travel and logistical costs for journalists to produce foreign correspondence.

The two entities announced jointly Tuesday the creation of the Transat-Le Devoir international journalism fund, which will allow reporters to produce original, value-added international news.

Le Devoir editor-in-chief Brian Myles said the money will fund between 70 and 100 exclusive projects a year.

The newspaper will continue to pay salaries and commissions.

Mr. Myles, however, stressed the fund is not an advertisement for Transat, and that Le Devoir maintains total control over its editorial line.

“This is not native advertising, this is not a sponsorship,” Mr. Myles said during the announcement at the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal. “This is really a donation.”

He said his newspaper isn’t obliged to – and doesn’t intend to – use the company’s airline, Air Transat, for reporters’ travel.

Transat president Jean-Marc Eustache said Le Devoir “isn’t like other companies.”

“Le Devoir – or any other media organization – is an essential bulwark to protect democracy,” he said.

