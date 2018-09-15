How algorithms reproduce social and racial inequality by Chauncey Devega

Source: Salon

Though we can’t perceive them directly, we are surrounded by algorithms in our day-to-day lives: they govern the way we interact with our devices, use computers and ATMs, and move about the world. Algorithms situated deep within computer programs and AIs help to manage traffic patterns on major roads and highways. Algorithms are also used by banks and other lenders to determine if a person is deemed "worthy" of a loan or credit card. Algorithms also determine how information is shared on search engines such as Google and through social media platforms such as Facebook. The Pentagon in conjunction with private industry are developing algorithms which will empower unmanned drones to independently decide how and in what circumstances to use lethal force against human beings.

Technology is not neutral. How it is used and for what ends reflects the social norms and values of a given culture. As such, in the United States and around the world, algorithms and other types of artificial intelligence often reproduce social inequality and serve the interests of the powerful — instead of being a way of creating a more equal, free and just social democracy.

What are some specific ways that computer algorithms produce such outcomes? How do Google and other search engines serve as a means of circulating racial and gender stereotypes about nonwhite women and girls as well as other marginalized groups? In an era where "big data" and algorithms are omnipresent, how are those technologies and practices actually undermining democracy — and by doing so advancing the cause of authoritarianism and other right-wing movements such as Trumpism? Are social media and other forms of digital technology doing harm to society by making people more lonely and alienated from society?

In an effort to answer these questions I recently spoke with professor Safiya Noble, a professor at the University of Southern California (USC) Annenberg School of Communication and the author of the new book "Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism". Professor Noble is also a partner in Stratelligence, a firm that specializes in research on information and data science challenges. She is also a co-founder of the Information Ethics & Equity Institute, which provides training for organizations committed to transforming their information management practices toward more just, ethical, and equitable outcomes.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

The public was sold a bill of goods about the liberatory possibilities of the Internet back in the 90s. When the full-on datafication of our society began to develop — and which of course we're in now — and in which our every move is tracked and our almost every sense and every touch are collected and profiled, it is changing who we are and subverting our freedom. These processes have really undermined our civic liberties and civil rights. This is a perfect moment for the public to have become numb to losing control. Moreover, to have lost even the capacity to know they have lost control. This is the perfect moment for an autocratic authoritarian regime to be in place. We are seeing this now in the United States with Trump and with authoritarian movements around the world.

For example, when the Cambridge Analytica story broke around Facebook, I spoke to people and they told me, “Well, what can I do? I have to have [Facebook].” There isn't really an easy way to withdraw from our participation in these big data projects. They're weaponized and used against the public. This is also where we see the worship of corporations among the younger generations. Their primary cultural identification is with companies and less with movements or with values and ideas.

I used to be in advertising and now I'm an academic. I have watched this loss of personal control and power happen over the years and decades. The way that people now talk about their rights is about making room and space for big companies to have a huge influence in their lives. We're going to come to a moment where the bottom is going to fall out of this social system and we're going to have to make some really tough decisions.

Loneliness is a precondition for fascism and other types of authoritarian regimes of power. Research has shown that loneliness and social alienation were certainly large factors in why Trump's voters flocked to him. What is the role of social media technologies in creating — and cultivating — this type of social malaise?

Loneliness is maybe more so a byproduct of our engagement with these technologies rather than loneliness or alienation being precursors or existing unto themselves. The total consumer experience is that when you lose real social power and real economic opportunity, then, you need a way to resolve the alienation that you are feeling. Social media or technology — these digital distractions — become a great way to deal with those feelings and to do other types of emotional labor. I teach my students, for example, about "fast fashion". If you've talked to fashion scholars, they'll tell you that, “Hey, listen, when you can't afford to go to college because it's a $100,000 now to get a degree. Man, it feels great to get two sweaters for 20 bucks at H&M." This resolution or instant gratification need is very much related to the loss of real opportunity. The loss of real wages.

This is the reality of what people are experiencing, young people in particular. How could you not want to feel like there is someplace where you can get a high off of your endorphins? Of course, we know that the instant gratification experiences that people have in social media are important. It triggers the psychological and emotional stimulants that people are not getting get in other parts of their lives. Ultimately, I feel like the loneliness question is really more about alienation in the form of a lack of housing, the lack of real wages, the lack of access to affordable education. That is incredibly lonely and evokes real feelings of desperation for people. They simply turned to other places to feel gratified.

