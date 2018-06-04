Canadian TV broadcasting revenue on the decline by Mario Toneguzzi

Air time sales fell 4.9% to $3.0 billion in 2017. Subscription revenues fell by 1.3%. Public and private subsidies were down 14.2%: StatsCan

Total operating revenues for the Canadian television broadcasting sector fell 4.8 per cent from 2016 to $7.1 billion in 2017, according to Statistics Canada.

In a report released on Monday, the federal agency said profits before interest and taxes rose 10.5 per cent to $940.7 million in 2017.

“The increase in profits before interest and taxes is the result of a 6.8 per cent decrease in operating expenses, which fell to $6.2 billion in 2017,” it said.

“All revenue categories were down in 2017. Air time sales fell 4.9 per cent to $3.0 billion in 2017. Subscription revenues fell by 1.3 per cent or $39 million over the same period. This was the first time that subscription revenues have fallen in the television broadcasting sector. Moreover, public and private subsidies were down 14.2 per cent.”

