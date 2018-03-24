Facebook has 'an enormous number of very serious questions to answer': Goodale

Source: CTV News

Amid allegations that the personal data of 50 million Facebook users was improperly accessed as part of a plot to influence voters ahead of the U.S. election, Canada’s Public Safety minister says the social media giant could be more forthcoming with governments when it comes to information about data security.

“They have an enormous number of very serious questions to answer,” Ralph Goodale, whose department oversees cybersecurity threats, told CTV Question Period host Evan Solomon. “The stock market has indicated a good deal of doubt about what has transpired and come to light over the course of the last week or 10 days.”

Facebook shares plummeted on March 19 after news of the alleged data harvesting first broke.

Goodale said the issue of cybersecurity will likely feature prominently at the June G7 summit in Charlevoix, Que., and at an October meeting of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which consists of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“They will have some very pointed questions,” Goodale said of Canada’s allies. “And members of the global internet forum on counterterrorism, which includes Facebook and Google and Twitter and Microsoft, they will all be there in those meetings.”

Goodale, however, demurred when asked if he has lost trust in companies like Facebook.

“Well,” he said, “we’ve got some very tough questions to ask.”

Social media as a security threat

Dick Fadden served as the director of CSIS between 2009 and 2013 before working as a deputy minister in the Department of National Defence and as a national security advisor to former prime minister Stephen Harper.

According to Fadden, social media services like Facebook have become security threats in two ways.

“The first way, you have to operate on the assumption that we want to live in a fully functioning democracy,” Fadden said on Question Period. “If people’s information can be used without their informed consent, and if it can then be manipulated to change their votes or their policy preferences, that puts democracy at risk and that is fundamentally a national security issue. Secondly, I would say if Facebook has all this information, do we honestly think that some of our adversaries, nation states, don’t have it? That’s doubly concerning.”

Citing privacy concerns, Fadden added that he would not have a personal Facebook account. He did, however, say that the social media site remains safe for most Canadians.

“But it depends on the level of risk that you’re prepared to take,” he cautioned.

A wake-up call

Marcella Munro is a veteran campaign manager and political communications expert. Collecting elector data, she says, has always been a part of politics.

“Political campaigns have always been about getting data about your voters,” she told Question Period. “Of course, nowadays, it’s a lot faster, a lot easier to get that data.”

Munro calls the recent revelations about Facebook “a good wake-up call for the public.”

“I think it’s important the public understand that when you are on a computer, whether on Facebook, whether you’re Googling, you’re data is being harvested,” she said.

