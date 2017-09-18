CBC/Radio-Canada hosts Annual Public Meeting

September 26 - Join in on Facebook Live at 1 p.m.

Source: CBC News

CBC's Daniel Bouchard and Wendy Mesley will co-emcee CBC/Radio-Canada's Annual Public Meeting on September 26 from 1-2:00 p.m. PT.

While the event is held in Ottawa, British Columbians can join in online, as the event will be broadcast live on Facebook.

The theme for this year's panel, NO FILTERS. A conversation about credibility, media and the future of public broadcasting, will allow CBC/Radio-Canada to continue the discussion not only about our role as a public broadcaster and leader in this ever-changing environment, but also our value and relevance in the era of fake news.

The event will be an opportunity to have a meaningful conversation with Canadians about why, in this day and age, public broadcasting is more important than ever.

