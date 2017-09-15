CBC/Radio-Canada Annual Public Meeting 2017 - No Filters. A Conversation about Credibility, Media and the Future of Public Broadcasting

Source: Newswire

OTTAWA, Sept. 14, 2017 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend in person or join online CBC/Radio-Canada's Annual Public Meeting 2017, entitled No Filters. A Conversation about Credibility, Media and the Future of Public Broadcasting.

Featuring a panel of journalists, the event is an opportunity to have a meaningful conversation on the importance of public broadcasting in today's environment. What value does having a public broadcaster add to our media landscape? How do you decipher reality with the existence of fake news? While citizens have become well equipped with technology to learn about international affairs, who is asking the tough questions that matter most to Canadians?

PARTICIPANTS

Presentations by:

Hubert T. Lacroix, President & CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada

Rémi Racine, Chair, Board of Directors, CBC/Radio-Canada

Hosts:

Wendy Mesley, journalist/host, CBC News

Daniel Bouchard, anchor, Le Téléjournal Ottawa-Gatineau week-end, Radio-Canada

Panelists:

Charlsie Agro, journalist/host, Marketplace, CBC News

Olivier Arbour-Masse, journalist, RAD Project, Radio-Canada

Christian Latreille, correspondent in Washington, Radio-Canada

Mélisssa François, journalist, Radio-Canada

Mathieu Nadon, anchor, Le Téléjournal Ottawa-Gatineau (weekdays), Radio-Canada

Waubgeshig Rice, reporter/editor, Ontario Regions, CBC News

WHEN

Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST

WHERE

University of Ottawa

Lobby, Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS)

120 University Private

Ottawa, ON K1N 6N5

FACEBOOK LIVE

The event will be broadcast live on Facebook. The webcast will appear on http://www.cbc.radio-canada.ca/apm beginning at 4:00 p.m. EST.

QUESTIONS

Send your questions in advance to apm@cbc.ca, and they might be asked live during the event.

MEDIA INTERVIEWS

Hubert T. Lacroix will be available for brief in-person media interviews immediately following the annual public meeting.

RSVP

Please contact douglas.chow@cbc.ca by September 25th. Due to limited space on-site, it is recommended to register.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster and one of its largest cultural institutions. We are Canada's trusted source of news, information and Canadian entertainment. Deeply rooted in communities all across the country, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also provide international news and information from a uniquely Canadian perspective. In 2017, CBC/Radio-Canada will be at the heart of the celebrations and conversations with special 2017-themed multiplatform programming and events across Canada.

