Cabinet orders CRTC to review decision to decrease spending on Canadian TV programs by Emily Jackson

The order comes after an outcry from creative groups – actors, directors and writers claimed the new rules would slash production budgets

Source: National Post

Under immense pressure from the creative sector, the federal government has asked the broadcast regulator to reconsider its decision to lower the amount of money some television service providers must spend on made-in-Canada TV programming.

On Monday, the Governor in Council ordered the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to review decisions that reduced the percentage of revenue some broadcasters must spend on comedies, dramas, awards shows and documentaries. The changes were made as part of the broadcast licence renewals for major French and English language ownership groups such as Bell Media and Corus Entertainment Inc.

The order comes after an outcry from creative groups – actors, directors and writers claimed the new rules would slash production budgets by more than $900 million over five years – and an “historic” 89 petitions against the changes, Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly said.

“We want to make sure that there is the right balance that is struck by the CRTC. We want to make sure that there are strong investments in our cultural sector,” Joly said in an interview.

“Ultimately, we are a very creator-focused government and this is one important decision that we want to make sure the sector understands that the creators’ interests are supported by the government.”

The debate over how much broadcasters should be required to invest in Canadian content, also called Cancon, has grown more contentious in an era of cord cutting and online streaming. As a smaller percentage of Canadian households subscribe to traditional TV packages, broadcasters have argued the quotas make it hard to compete considering digital rivals such as Netflix Inc. don’t follow the same rules.

Ottawa has ruled out an internet tax to fund content. Joly, who has often touted the promotion of Cancon overseas, will reveal a strategy on Canadian content in the digital era in September. She wouldn’t say what Cancon quotas will look like under the new policy, but described the analog broadcasting system as the “launch pad” for creative content for export.

“In order to have great Canadian content, there needs to be a level of investment,” she said. “I ultimately want to make sure that while the industry is in transition that our creators are able to succeed.”

Joly also said she would defend Cancon when it comes to Canada’s trade relationship with the United States, which says it is “highly concerned” about the practice.

“In the context of NAFTA, we will be supporting and defending the cultural exemption that is so key for our creative sector,” Joly said.

As it stands, private broadcaster licensing fees were the second largest source of funding of television production in 2015-2016, according to the latest report by the Canadian Media Producers Association. Tax credits were the largest funding source at 28 per cent, followed by the broadcaster fees at 18 per cent and foreign funding at 13 per cent.

The CMPA pushed the government to maintain historic spending levels in order to keep jobs and talent from fleeing to the United States.

It is unusual for cabinet to send back CRTC decisions. There has, however, been a leadership change since the decisions with the departure of chairman Jean-Pierre Blais and the hiring of former telecom executive Ian Scott.

© National Post