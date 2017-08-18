17 projects receive funding through the CMF’s Aboriginal Program

Source: Nation Talk

Toronto, August 18, 2017 – The Canada Media Fund (CMF) announced today a total contribution of $8.9M to 17 convergent projects that applied for production funding through its Aboriginal Program.

Applications for funding were evaluated by a jury composed of individuals from Indigenous communities. Jury members were Jason Lewis, Melissa Mollen Dupuis and Jason Ryle. Together they bring extensive experience in Canada’s cultural industries. To learn more about the three jurors involved in the Aboriginal Program application evaluation process, please click here and view the first three featured profiles.

Canadian and international audiences will enjoy 10 documentaries, three children’s and youth programs, three drama series and one variety and performance arts project. Five of the projects are from British Columbia, two from Manitoba, two from Nunavut, four from Ontario, and four from Québec.

Including this round of funding, since 2010, the CMF has invested more than $59.7M in 125 Canadian Aboriginal productions through the Aboriginal Program. Aboriginal producers also access funding across several other CMF programs, including the Northern Incentive and the Performance Envelope Program.

To view a complete list of new projects that received funding from the Aboriginal Program, please click here.

