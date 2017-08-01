The National names 4 new hosts following retirement of Peter Mansbridge

CBC's flagship news show will relaunch in November

Source: CBC News

The CBC on Tuesday announced the new hosts of its flagship news program The National.

The new hosts are senior correspondent Adrienne Arsenault, current Power & Politics host Rosemary Barton, CBC Vancouver anchor Andrew Chang and longtime CBC News Network host Ian Hanomansing. Arsenault and Hanomansing will be based in Toronto, Barton in Ottawa and Chang in Vancouver.

The National is relaunching with a new format in early November. The change follows the July 1 departure of Peter Mansbridge, who served as chief correspondent of CBC News and host of The National for 30 years.

The National in Conversation town halls will also be held across Canada in the near future to provide more information on the show going forward.

