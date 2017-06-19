Canada names Judith LaRocque as interim chair of media regulator by Bhanu Pratap

Source: Reuters Canada

The Canadian government appointed Judith LaRocque on Monday to act as interim chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for four months.

LaRocque will replace Jean-Pierre Blais, whose five-year term ended on Saturday, Heritage Minister Melanie Joly's office said in a statement.

LaRocque has previously served as acting vice-chair of the CRTC from November 2016 to May 2017.

The statement added that selection processes at the CRTC, including chair position are continuing and appointments will be announced in due course.

