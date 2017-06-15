If the CRTC wants to keep pace with ‘profound change,’ it needs to learn to stay out of the way by Marni Soupcoff

Source: National Post

Let’s be hopeful that key players in government and the communications industry paid close attention to the forthright speech made Tuesday by outgoing Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) Chairman Jean-Pierre Blais.

In a talk at the Banff World Media Festival — his last before his tenure as chairman ends Saturday — he expressed his concern that “some people in industry and in government continue to bang their heads against the wall and argue on the margins of traditional institutions when we’re in the midst of a sea change.” That sea change includes the death of print journalism and the increasing pointlessness of Canadian content and production quotas, among other things.

“We have to think beyond our borders and realize that this is a time of profound change, and being nostalgic isn’t the way forward,” he said.

You can imagine what members of ACTRA (the Canadian performers’ union) must have been thinking: “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

What ACTRA national executive director Stephen Waddell really said about Blais’s chairmanship was that during that time “the CRTC embraced an approach that undermined Canadian storytellers instead of protecting them.”

But Blais is right that “protection” is an outmoded model for supporting Canadian culture.

Forcing radio stations to play a minimum number of Justin Bieber tracks over the airwaves is an exercise in futility when most people are streaming their music anyway.

Blais’s take on media producers and broadcasters is solid as well — they’d be wise to start giving more thought to telecom issues (and less thought to huge subsidies) given how quickly the consumption of online content is growing. It won’t be long before telecommunications and broadcasting are essentially the same thing.

However, Blais presented tired ideas of his own, too.

That the decline of print journalism be met with government money for digital-first journalism schools is not exactly a trail-blazing suggestion, nor is holding events to display Canadian musical abilities in lieu of quotas.

A hint at the antiquated and inflexible nature of even Blais’s (and certainly ACTRA’s) thinking about Canadian culture can be gleaned by looking to a contemporaneous news story from the private sector for comparison.

On Bloomberg television, Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook just told an interviewer that the company is now concentrating on technology for autonomous driving.

Government commissions armed with rule-making authority come up with retail wireless price regulation (one of Blais’s suggestions is to increase wireless competition). Free markets competing for customers come up with self-driving cars.

Maybe that’s not an entirely fair analogy. But taking an approach pliable enough to adapt quickly to changes in demand, knowledge and circumstances — the sea change that Blais predicts in telecom and broadcasting, for example — is not something government bureaucracy is well-suited to do.

Blais himself told The Globe and Mail in an interview Monday that “regulation, or more direct intervention, is a poor substitute for a properly functioning marketplace.”

© National Post