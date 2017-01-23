CBC has sold its Montreal headquarters

Source: CTV News

CBC and Radio-Canada are moving -- but not very far.

The public broadcaster announced last year it would sell off all its property across the country, including the tower on René-Levesque Blvd.

On Wednesday CBC said it had sold that building, and the parking lot that takes up the western edge of the property, to the Mach Group.

The CBC is selling Maison Radio-Canada at the corner of René Levesque and Papineau.

The sale must still be approved by the Treasury Board of Canada.

Meanwhile Broccolini will construct a new building on the eastern parking lot of the CBC property at the corner of Papineau Ave.

Construction is expected to begin September 2017 and is slated to finish by January 1, 2020.

The state-of-the-art building will feature multi-platform facilities, a four-storey atrium, a second tower that is seven storeys high, a rooftop patio, and will meet environmental and sustainable development standards.

It will also feature open spaces for the public to interact – and the facilities will be closer to the street than the current building.

"When you walk by, or when you drive by our Maison Radio-Canada right now, we are very from the the streets and people," said Hubert Lacroix, the president of the public broadcaster.

"You will see transparency. You will see light. You will see and the people in the citizens of Montreal, when they're going to walk around our building they're actually going to be in a better connection with us and us with them."

CBC and Radio-Canada will rent studio and office space on a 30-year lease.

No price for the sale was released, but the city of Montreal has evaluated the property's value at $104 million.

CBC initially acquired the territory in the 1960s, when the federal government and the city of Montreal picked a location and expropriated homes from 678 families.

The Mach Group currently owns and operates the CIBC Tower, and the former Sun Life building.

Broccolini has multiple properties in the Montreal area.

