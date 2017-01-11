BlueSky TV is the Best Thing to Happen to Your TV Since Colour, and It's Available from Shaw Today

Source: Digital Journal

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B)(TSX:SJR.PR.A)(TSX:SJR.PR.B)(NYSE:SJR)(TSX VENTURE:SJR.A) today unveiled Shaw BlueSky TV, a new best-in-class premium television product for Canadians available only from Shaw.

"Powered by Comcast's next generation X1 platform, Shaw BlueSky TV leverages the strength of our network to make this new television experience possible for Shaw customers," said Brad Shaw, CEO of Shaw Communications. "We are proud to be the first in Canada to pioneer Comcast's ground-breaking technology and to be their first international partner."

"With features like the voice remote and advanced search, X1 has given Comcast customers a completely different video and entertainment experience than what they're used to in the home," said Tony Werner, President, Technology and Product, Comcast Cable. "We've seen a tremendous response from millions of customers in the U.S. and we're excited Shaw's customers will soon experience the same game-changing TV platform."

"By making it easier and more enjoyable for our customers, their families and friends to connect to the sports, shows, and movies they love, Shaw BlueSky TV sets the highest standard for Canadian television viewing," Mr. Shaw said. "That's what Shaw is all about."

Shaw BlueSky TV brings forward more product and feature benefits than any other television service available in Canada. Its voice-controlled remote makes it easier than ever for customers to discover content. By simply saying what they're looking for, customers can immediately enjoy what they want to watch.

"At the sound of your voice, TV viewing in Canada just got better," said Jay Mehr, President, Shaw Communications. "Shaw BlueSky TV gives Canadians the best television experience available. Simply say what you want, then see it."

Customers can also use the voice remote to search for content by actor, genre or even a famous movie quote. Viewers who are looking for recommendations can simply ask "What's trending?" to activate Shaw BlueSky TV's database of popular selections and what's trending on social media.

Shaw BlueSky TV brings together a customer's content all in one place, regardless of whether a program is airing live, recorded on their PVR, available on-demand or offered through an over-the-top service. Customers no longer need to remember channel numbers or scroll through a guide to figure out what to watch.

Sports fans will never miss a thing with BlueSky TV. With real-time scores, standings, player stats, and the ability to follow their favourite teams, Shaw BlueSky TV takes viewers deeper into the action.

Shaw BlueSky TV's specialized KidsZone is filled with age-appropriate content, making it the all-in-one TV experience for kids, while providing parents with peace of mind thanks to the easy-to-use parental controls, and program descriptions written for parents by parents.

Shaw BlueSky TV is available today for Shaw customers in Calgary, and will launch in additional markets within Shaw's footprint in the coming months. Including WideOpen Internet 150, BlueSky TV is available for as low as $99.90 per month for the first 12 months as part of a two-year ValuePlan.

Combined with WideOpen Internet 150 and the FreeRange TV app, BlueSky TV gives customers access to Shaw's superior speeds and products, and allows them to enjoy the content they want to watch both in and out of the home.

