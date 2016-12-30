Year-in-review: Little good news to be found in media world in 2016 by Beatrice Britneff

Source: iPolitics

There was little good news in the Canadian media world in 2016.

In the last 12 months, advertising revenue continued to shrink — in particular for newspapers and magazines — putting intense pressure on already lean organizations to shed staff and restructure their newsrooms in an effort to balance the books.

In other news, the Canadian government started a study on the state of the industry, media outlets argued over how the government should or shouldn’t help them — all while throwing a few punches at the CBC — while a Canadian journalist got the world talking about fake news.

It was a bit of a bleak year — but here it is nonetheless: iPolitics’s year-end review of what happened in the Canadian media industry in 2016.

Job cuts

Hundreds of Canadian journalists and other employees who assisted in the production and distribution of news content lost their jobs this year or retired in anticipation of layoffs.

Postmedia let go of 90 people mid-January and went through two rounds of voluntary buyouts — the most recent of which rolled out across the chain in the fall. More layoffs are expected in the new year. The Toronto Star also underwent two phases of cuts — in January and August — and Rogers Media began axing 200 jobs in its radio and publishing divisions in February.

The Globe & Mail announced in September it was aiming to find 40 people who would accept voluntary buyouts. Not to be outdone, Québécor came out with more bad news in early November, saying it would cut 220 jobs and scrap the publication of two magazines. Later that month, Huffington Post Canada laid off seven staff — including the two journalists that made up the British Columbia bureau.

Given the losses in the industry, it’s perhaps no surprise the Parliamentary Press Gallery — which celebrated 150 years of reporting in 2016 — is now the smallest it’s been since the 1990s. In addition to layoffs and buyouts, the press gallery also said farewell to heavyweights Tim Harper, Jeffrey Simpson, Terry Milewski and Tom Clark, who all retired this year. CBC’s Peter Mansbridge has announced he plans to sign off on July 1, 2017.

Declining coverage and content

Beyond layoffs and buyouts, Postmedia spent the year in the throes of dramatic changes as the company continued to drastically cut costs and restructure its newsrooms to deal with heavy debt and diminishing revenues. On January 19, Canada’s largest newspaper publisher merged Postmedia and Sun newsrooms in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa. The two papers in each of these cities now answer to the same editor and shared articles are adapted by a rewrite desk.

Editors-in-chief across the country also announced that the majority of local coverage — including arts, business and lifestyle content — would be confined to the newspapers’ A sections in the Monday to Friday editions, with some exceptions. To boot, there was word the Ottawa Citizen and Ottawa Sun will no longer employ freelancers.

Turning to TV, seemingly out of the blue in June, CTV pulled the plug on its flagship morning show, Canada AM. The nearly 44-year-old program was replaced by Your Morning in August. Not long after, BuzzFeed Canada closed its parliamentary bureau in Ottawa and Global News cancelled its investigative program, 16×9.

In September, Rogers Media overhauled its magazine division, announcing that come January, Maclean’s will go from being a weekly to a monthly publication and four magazines will scrap their print editions to go exclusively digital. Other magazines, like Chatelaine, will also produce fewer print editions.

The federal government and the future of local media

With the media’s economic model in flux, the federal government decided it needed to step in and see how it might be able to help. In February, the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage launched an inquiry on the erosion of media in local communities and the impact of new media on local outlets.

While it was tasked to devote no fewer than 10 meetings on the subject, in the end the committee held 25 meetings and heard from 122 witnesses. Although the title of the study suggests a somewhat narrow focus — media in local communities — committee members found themselves hearing about a diverse range of issues facing local and national media outlets. The study made headlines several times throughout the year as witnesses — many of whom were from legacy and new media outlets — argued for the government to intervene one way or another. The committee is expected to present a draft final report sometime in February.

The way forward for Canada’s public broadcaster

Inadvertently, the heritage committee’s hearings morphed into somewhat of a battleground where private media outlets spoke out against the CBC’s expansion into the digital landscape — including its decision to begin publishing opinion columns — and its use of digital advertising. Many also argued the broadcaster is currently violating its mandate.

Representatives from The Globe & Mail and iPolitics — among others — have implored the government to stop “handing out money” to the CBC, “level the playing field” between the broadcaster and private outlets, and to consider prohibiting the broadcaster from running digital advertising — or advertising altogether.

That debate wasn’t confined to the committee rooms. Hubert Lacroix, president and CEO, responded to the CBC’s many critics in an open letter in November. Only six days later, the broadcaster submitted a position paper to the federal government that said the CBC would require an additional $318 million in government funding to sustain an ad-free model. Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly has said her department will study the proposal as part of its “overall revision of the cultural policy toolkit.”

Conservative leadership candidates have also taken the opportunity to wade into the CBC debate. Quebec MP Maxime Bernier said in late November he would kick the public broadcaster out of the ad market and revamp its mandate if he were prime minister. In a more extreme approach, Saskatchewan MP Andrew Scheer said he would scrap the broadcaster’s news division, while Ontario MP Kellie Leitch said she’d do away with the CBC altogether.

Police interference in journalism

Vice Media’s legal battle against the RCMP will continue into 2017. The Canadian news outlet filed an appeal in the spring after an Ontario Superior Court justice ruled at the end of March that reporter Ben Makuch must hand over background materials and records of interviews used for stories on an accused terrorist to the RCMP. Vice is arguing that would have a “detrimental chilling effect” on journalism in the country if it is enforced.

Still with the police, news broke in the fall that Montreal’s finest had been spying on La Presse columnist Patrick Lagacé for months during an internal investigation — news that had journalists, advocacy groups and politicians raising concerns about freedom of the press. La Presse reported at the end of October that the force had obtained 24 warrants in 2016 to track calls and text messages to and from Lagacé’s iPhone and to monitor his movements using the phone’s GPS chip.

Days after the revelations, Quebec provincial police admitted they had kept tabs on several journalists in the same way in recent years. The Quebec government has since announced a full public inquiry into the surveillance of journalists by police.

Fake news

Aside from Donald Trump managing to win, the dissemination of fake news on Facebook has been among the topics most talked about in the wake of the U.S. presidential election — thanks to Toronto journalist and Buzzfeed Canada media editor Craig Silverman.

He spent the latter half of this year publishing aggressively about fake news that circulated and gained traction throughout the presidential campaign. An article of his — co-authored with British researcher Lawrence Alexander and published five days before Election Day — exposed more than 100 pro-Trump websites that published sensationalist or false content, run by teens in the Macedonian town of Veles.

Shortly after November 8, Silverman — who has written about issues of inaccuracy in the media for years — also published an analysis that found the top fake election news stories of the campaign outperformed the combined engagement generated by the top election stories from 19 major news outlets.

His reporting provoked a response from Internet giants Google and Facebook. By mid-December, both companies had announced measures to curb the spread of fake news on their platforms. Google said it will update its policies to ban fake news websites from using its ad-selling software, while Facebook said it will be testing out several updates, including a tool to flag stories as “disputed.”

While some might think the advent of fake news was only a problem during the presidential election, the issue has — and continues to — spark conversations among reporters, politicians and citizens around the world about the state of journalism and the rejection of facts by some readers.

