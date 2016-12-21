Marco Rubio wants CRTC Super Bowl ad decision reversed by BJ Siekierski

Letter to Canadian ambassador calls decision ‘troubling’

Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson have written a letter to Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton asking the Canadian government to reverse the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s 2015 decision to ban the simultaneous substitution of the 2017 Super Bowl broadcast.

“The NFL and its Canadian broadcast partner have a business relationship that is based upon the ability to sell Canadian ads in the Canadian market. Undermining this business relationship is not only unproductive, it also sends a troubling signal about the value Canada places on its largest trading partner, best customer, and close friend,” Rubio and Johnson write.

“For these reasons, we hope that upon review of the harmful precedence this order will set, Canada will reverse this policy.”

With the February 5 Super Bowl quickly approaching, the Rubio and Johnson letter is the latest attempt to overturn a January 2015 decision the arm’s-length regulator made to end the practice of Canadian broadcasters temporarily replacing the American signal to maximize audiences and advertising revenues.

Though Bell Media, which owns the Canadian rights to the Super Bowl, can continue showing Canadians ads in its broadcast, Canadians watching an American broadcast will now get to see American commercials.

Last week, two Liberal MPs — Bob Nault and Finance Committee Chair Wayne Easter — wrote their own letters of protest to, among others, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly. According to the Canadian Press, they’re trying to exert pressure on the regulator ahead of its January board meeting.

“This has a huge impact … Just one company (CTV owner Bell Media) is forecasting about a $40 million loss. This is serious. And what shocks me the most is the information we’re receiving is that this was all based on less than 100 people complaining that they couldn’t see the American commercials,” Nault told the Canadian Press.

Nault and Easter are among those the NFL has lobbied to oppose the decision. Former U.S. ambassador to Canada Gordon Giffin has also registered recently to lobby on the NFL’s behalf.

Earlier this month, the NFL sent MacNaughton a letter noting “advertising revenue generated by the broadcast industry through simultaneous substitution is a primary source of funding for broadcasters to invest in the development, creation, production and distribution of Canadian content.”

The same argument was made Tuesday by Unifor, Canada’s biggest private sector union, as it launched its own campaign to stop the CRTC decision with a new website: www.supportcreators.ca.

“The removal of simultaneous substitution for advertisements would critically threaten Canada’s creative communities, advertising industry, and local diversity of news and entertainment,” the site claims.

The chorus of opposition now includes the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA), the Association of Canadian Advertisers (ACA), the U.S. Commerce Department and the U.S. House of Representatives’ Northern Border caucus.

There’s no high-profile lobbying campaign to defend the CRTC’s decision, but University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist, the Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law, defended the CRTC in a blog post on December 8, noting the Super Bowl is an outlier compared to other major sporting events broadcast in Canada.

“Whether the Stanley Cup finals, the World Series, the Olympics, or the World Cup, Canadians typically have access to both Canadian and U.S. feeds. Canadians often opt for the Canadian version, perhaps because they like the commentators or the Canadian-oriented coverage,” Geist wrote.

“The criticism over the decision boils down to broadcasters arguing that Canadians should not be able to see what they want during the broadcast because doing so might hurt their bottom lines. That is not placing Canadians at the centre of the broadcast system, which the CRTC has tried to do with its decision on Super Bowl broadcasts.”

