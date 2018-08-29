Big News on our Close the Loophole! Campaign

NDP Leader, Jagmeet Singh with FRIENDS’ Executive Director, Daniel Bernhard at the Aug 28 announcement in Montreal.

FRIENDS has campaigned for more than 19 months to close the tax loophole that encourages Canadian advertisers to do business with foreign tech giants like Google and Facebook, at the expense of Canadian media.

On Aug 28, federal NDP Leader, Jagmeet Singh announced that his Party fully supports FRIENDS’ proposal to close the internet advertising tax loophole that has devastated Canadian journalism – the first federal party leader to do so.

This is a huge step forward for our Close the Loophole! campaign!

Communities all across the country are losing their local news, and jobs in professional journalism are vanishing fast. It’s the perfect environment for fake news to flourish in Canada.

The internet advertising tax loophole exacerbates the situation, and until Mr. Singh's announcement, no federal political party has committed to closing it. Doing so would return hundreds of millions to our media and raise over a billion in public funds, providing new resources to buttress Canadian culture and strengthen the CBC.

We continue to invite Canada's other political parties to comment on this critical issue for Canadian democracy.