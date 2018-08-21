Senate Report: The Tax Deductibility of Foreign Internet Advertising in Canada
The Standing Senate Committee on Transport and Communications recommends "that the Government of Canada study the tax deductibility of foreign Internet advertising and publish a report providing its position on the matter. The report should indicate if the government intends to take actions to extend section 19 of the Income Tax Act to Internet advertising; if it does, the government should indicate the best way to do so."