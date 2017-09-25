Briefing Charlie Angus

NDP MP and leadership hopeful Charlie Angus took a briefing on FRIENDS’ priorities in Ottawa last week.

FRIENDS has a long and beneficial working relationship with Charlie, which started when he was appointed the NDP Heritage critic soon after he was first elected in 2004.

If he becomes leader, Charlie plans to do a fundamental review to re-focus the CBC on its public broadcasting mandate, especially how it serves local audiences.

FRIENDS has invited all of the candidates for the NDP leadership to receive a briefing about our priorities. To date, Charlie and Guy Caron have accepted.

