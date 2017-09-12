NDP leadership candidate Guy Caron briefed on FRIENDS priorities

FRIENDS Spokesperson, Ian Morrison, recent met NDP leadership candidate and MP Guy Caron to discuss solutions to the crisis faced by Canadian media outlets and journalism.

FRIENDS has asked all four of the NDP leadership candidates for a chance to brief them about the significant consequences of the failing Canadian media sector for damage to our democracy.

You can view a longer clip of this briefing here.

Related Documents:

Jan 27, 2017 — Ad Campaign — Yes, we CAN save local media!

FRIENDS is promoting a ‘big idea’ to support Canadian media and the journalists, creators and entertainers they employ – and deliver huge tax savings to Ottawa at the same time. It’s all about closing a gaping tax loophole in order to give our advertisers an incentive to spend their money in Canada.