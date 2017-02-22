Home / News / Blog Posts / The Conservative Broadcasting Corporation

The Conservative Broadcasting Corporation

Feb 22, 2017

Seven of the nine current members of the CBC Board of Directors - all of whom were appointed by Prime Minister Harper - are or have been financial contributors to the Conservative Party of Canada.

CBC Board

Donation History:

 Term Ends200620072008200920102011201220132014 2015 2016
Rémi Racine, ChairJun 2017$1,250 $1,100$1,600 $1,600$1,200$2,400$1,200 $1,500 $1,200
Hubert Lacroix, PresidentJan 2018$2,000            
Edward BoydJun 2020      $1,420$1,200$1,756.29    ﻿$1,525
Rob JefferyApr 2020       $400$500    
Marni LarkinJun 2017    $270$1,150       
Terrence LeierMay 2017$1,200$716$2,100 $1,500$1,400$485.50$255$1,700    
Norman MayJun 2020             
Maureen McCawDec 2017$206.17*            
Marlie OdenJul 2018 $586$1,072.50$1,500$367.40$1,100$1,860 $2,200    

* contribution to the Liberal Party or a Liberal candidate.

Sources: Elections Canada and http://www.pco-bcp.gc.ca/oic-ddc.asp

 

