Close the Loophole! ad in The Hill Times

This full-page ad, supported by hundreds of Canadians, was placed in "Canada's Politics and Government Newspaper".

Campaign — Let's close the tax loophole and save local media

Giant American companies such as Google, Facebook, YouTube and many others are sucking the lifeblood out of Canada’s media economy – threatening the very future of our local TV, newspapers and radio stations – even hurting the CBC. A loophole in Canada’s tax system is actually making this happen. Please send a message to Prime Minister Trudeau asking for this loophole to be closed.

Publication — The Deductibility of Foreign Internet Advertising

The thesis of this paper is that advertising purchased on foreign internet-delivered media that act as broadcast and newspaper services should not continue to be deemed a deductible expense under the Canadian Income TaxAct (ITA).