Parliamentarians to discuss media crisis

Apr 23, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ottawa – Close the Loophole – The Deductibility of Foreign Internet Advertising will be up for discussion by Parliamentarians at a special breakfast event on the Hill tomorrow.

The report from Friends of Canadian Broadcasting proposes a way to address the media crisis in Canada while saving governments money at the same time.

Presenters include Daniel Bernhard, Friends of Canadian Broadcasting, Colette Brin, Professor and Director of the Centre d’études sur les médias, Département d'information et de communication, Université Laval, and  John Hinds, President and CEO of News Media Canada. The discussion will be moderated by Heather Bakken, of iPolitics.ca.

When:
Tuesday, April 24
7:45 am to 9:00 am

Where:
Room 256-S, Centre Block

For information: Jim Thompson 613-447-9592 • jim@friends.ca

