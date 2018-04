Nouvelle présidence à CBC/Radio-Canada

Apr 5, 2018 — By Daniel Bernhard Catherine Tait takes the reins at CBC

Apr 2, 2018 — Ottawa Citizen Bernhard: Canada must protect itself from big tech companies

Apr 2, 2018 — By Daniel Bernhard Facebook's algorithm will kill democracy, and its got nothing to do with privacy

Apr 1, 2018 — iPolitics Trudeau simply waving goodbye to Canada’s independent news media by Daniel Bernhard