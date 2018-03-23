Politicos on the move: Michael Cooke leaving Toronto Star by Kyle Duggan

Source: iPolitics

Toronto Star editor Michael Cooke is stepping down from his role in June, the company announced Friday.

Cooke, who has been editor there since 2009, is leaving daily journalism to spend more time working for Journalists for Human Rights, an organization he currently chairs.

“The Toronto Star has initiated a search to fill the position of Editor and has retained SpencerStuart, a global executive recruiting firm, to assist in the search,” the news release said. “Cooke is the longest-serving Editor in the Star’s recent history.”

Elsewhere in the media world, longtime NDP TV pundit Ian Capstick is leaving the TV circuit behind after nine years of hot takes and charm. He cited a move away from partisan politics and personal reasons. He said in a post that he will “remain Power & Politics’ biggest cheerleader.”

A few new Postmedia hires: James McLeod, former reporter for the Telegram in Newfoundland, is now working for the Financial Post as a technology writer. Ashley Renders is the National Post’s new national video producer.

Former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has a new gig in media as well. He’s becoming a special adviser for the digital media company Stingray. The new job includes GR work for the Montreal-based company.

In lobbying, Tory insider Will Stewart is leaving Navigator after more than a decade. Stewart is joining Hiku Brands, a vertically-integrated cannabis company, as VP of corporate communications and public affairs. The move comes just ahead of the federal government legalizing cannabis this summer. Joe Mimran from Dragons’ Den and Lacey Norton from Lululemon also joined the firm.

The Vancouver-based cannabis company Invictus MD Strategies has tapped Gene Simmons, of KISS fame, to help develop its “public awareness strategy and eventual branding strategy for the recreational market,” according to the company’s announcement. His official position is “Chief Evangelist Officer.”

ICYMI, iPolitics’s Queen’s Park correspondent Marieke Walsh gave us a rundown this week of Ontario PC leader Doug Ford’s campaign team. Dean French will be the campaign chair, Chris Froggatt will be the campaign’s vice-chair and Kory Teneycke manage the campaign.

Former Supreme Court chief justice Beverley McLachlin is joining Hong Kong’s top court, along with U.K. Supreme Court president Baroness Brenda Hale. The two will become the first female non-permanent judges on its Court of Final Appeal.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Judy Foote was appointed this week as the next Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador. She had resigned as an MP last fall.

Henri-Paul Rousseau was appointed as a Senior Fellow at CD Howe. From 2009 to 2017, Rousseau was vice-chairman of the Power Corporation of Canada and of Power Financial Corporation.

And in agriculture, Steve Blakely is the new head of Agriculture Financial Services Corporation. Blakely hails from the finance sector, previously serving as head of Servus Credit Union, and currently as board chair at the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Ontario.

The Chicken Farmers of Canada announced its new executive council this week. Benoît Fontaine, who farms in the Lac Champlain area, is the organization’s chair. Derek Janzen and Nick de Graaf were elected vice-chairs.

© iPolitics