Netflix, taxes and non-existent loopholes. What a story. by Vito Pilieci

Source: The Province

When is an exemption not an exemption?

It seems like such a silly question. Yet, after a recent exchange with Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly and her staff, it may be a question worth addressing.

Speaking to a crowd of more than 500 members of Canada’s broadcast industry this week, Joly talked about a controversial federal government decision made in September, announcing that it would not force Netflix Inc. to collect sales taxes from its subscribers.

As the government announced it would be not be subjecting Netflix to the same laws that affect supermarkets, automotive suppliers and, well, pretty much every other enterprise in the country, the digital streaming service announced it would be spending $100 million in Canada to create content for its platform each year over the next five years.

According to Joly, the two announcements were not related.

“There is no tax exemption that has been negotiated. As a government, we would never do that,” she said this week, adding the announcement that Netflix will be investing to create Canadian TV shows and movies contained no promise that Canada “will never change our laws or regulate, that was never part of the conversation, either.”

Joly then spoke briefly about a review of the Broadcasting Act, which will take place this year.

The funding from Netflix late last year also came on the heels of a summer price hike that saw customers pay between $1 and $2 more for their subscriptions. Netflix has said the price hike and the investment in Canadian content are not related.

Still Joly’s presentation, which took place at a Thursday event where Netflix was the “platinum” sponsor, seemed clear: Netflix has not been given an exemption when it comes to collecting sales taxes; a revamped Broadcasting Act is coming; and Canada has not given any guarantees that laws, pertaining to companies who stream content over the Internet, won’t change.

Except late night phone calls with Canadian Heritage staff complicated things. They said, while no exemption has been given, the government has no interest in seeing Netflix, Google, Facebook or any other Internet-based multinational collect sales taxes or fees on behalf of the Canadian taxpayer.

The unwillingness to tax corporations such as Netflix has been openly expressed by federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau. He has publicly said that any taxes levied on these services would be a financial hit to the middle class. The federal government also says that upcoming revisions to the Broadcast Act will not include any talk of taxes or fees involving multinational corporations such as Netflix.

If it’s not planning to have Netflix collect sales taxes, it sure sounds like the federal government has given Netflix an exemption.

Except, officials ensure me that it hasn’t.

It’s important to understand the issue here: It’s the collection of the Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) on web-based services and other purchases. For the moment, let’s not get into the issue of whether you like to pay taxes. No one does. But, the reality is taxes are collected and remitted to the federal and provincial government to help pay for things such as schools, hospitals and roads. The less sales tax collected by the government, the higher income tax revenues need to be. There’s only one pool of people for the government to tax. The middle class still happens to occupy the largest spot in that pool, so guess who is going to have dig a little deeper in their pockets?

Also, allowing Netflix to avoid collecting sales tax gives the company a 13 per cent discount over traditional media competitors. You know the ones I’m talking about, right? The ones that broadcast the 6 p.m. news, cover the local hockey game and send reporters to bake sales at local churches. Sometimes they broadcast the Academy Awards or the Super Bowl. They’re really hurting these days, especially with customers complaining their subscription fees are too high. But despite their issues, they all collect and remit HST to the government on subscriber’s subscriptions because it’s the law.

The Citizen, let’s also be clear and transparent, is another example of a media company that collects and remits sales taxes.

Here’s something else to ponder. Netflix’s solution to the issue, which seems to consist of investing $100 million a year into Canadian programming for the next five years, doesn’t replace the money lost in sales taxes.

Netflix doesn’t break out the number of subscribers it has on a country-by-country basis. However, a report released by researcher the Solutions Research Group in 2016, estimated there were more than 5.2 million subscribers in Canada that year. Those customers are paying between $9 and $11 per month for their subscriptions. That suggests annually, using conservative calculations, Netflix collects more than $561.6 million in subscription revenues from Canadians. If Netflix was forced to collect HST on that amount, using Ontario’s 13 per cent rate, it would amount to more than $73 million flowing into the public purse.

Before someone points out that the amount being invested by Netflix is more than the amount they’d collect in taxes, please remember what the company plans to spend that money on. Netflix is investing $100 million per year in Canada to create TV shows and movies that it can sell to consumers. It’s literally creating new product to sell to people like you and me, not paving roads. If Netflix didn’t spend money on creating content, its product would obviously suffer.

Netflix isn’t some Ma and Pop shop that makes a small profit. It’s a multinational corporation that reported revenues of $8.8 billion US and a net income of $186.7 million US in it most recent fiscal year.

Compared to the money that Netflix has announced it plans to spend globally in 2018, the cash it’s announced for Canada seems a pittance. While announcing its quarterly earnings in October, the company said it will spend between $7 billion US and $8 billion US to create new content in 2018. The $100 million earmarked for Canada is barely one per cent of the amount it plans to spend globally.

With others such as Facebook and Google watching, the arrangement the federal government has come to with Netflix sets a dangerous precedent that collecting sales taxes could be optional — which seems a strange issue to raise for a government that has been particularly vigilant about cracking down on issues pertaining to business tax loopholes.

The issue has become so muddied that Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao has publicly stated that if the federal government doesn’t collect taxes from businesses such as Netflix, then Quebec is preparing to impose taxes on those services itself this year.

While the federal government remains steadfast in its claims that no exemption from collecting sales taxes has been given to Netflix, it’s also maintained that the company will not be collecting or remitting any taxes in the foreseeable future.

Really, this entire issue has been created thanks to a Broadcasting Act that hasn’t been revised in 25 years, which is long before the Internet turned into a viable medium for sharing and creating content, and offers no guidance about how to regulate new service offerings such as Netflix. Instead, Canadians get a government that seems content to exempt itself from having to formally give exemptions in situations it clearly isn’t prepared to deal with.

© The Province