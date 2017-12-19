Minister Joly announces new members of the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors

Source: TV-eh.com

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the appointment of five directors to the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors. All mandates are for five years. The new members are:

− Harley Finkelstein (Ontario), mandate effective immediately

Mr. Finkelstein is an entrepreneur, lawyer and Chief of Operations for Shopify. He is a member of C100’s Board of Directors and advises Felicis Ventures, which makes him involved in two organizations that promote innovation. Mr. Finkelstein was one of the dragons on CBC’s Next Gen Den. He was a recipient of the Order of Ottawain 2016 and recently received Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 award.

− René Légère (New Brunswick), mandate effective immediately

Since 2009, Mr. Légère has been the Executive Director of the Aberdeen Cultural Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick—one of the most significant cultural organizations in Atlantic Canada. Over the last 30 years, Mr. Légère has collaborated with some 20 cultural, socio-political and community organizations as Secretary General of the Société Nationale de l’Acadie, President of the Board of Directors of the Association des radios communautaires acadiennes du Nouveau-Brunswick, and President of the Coalition pour une télévision de langue française en Acadie.

− Jennifer Moore Rattray (Manitoba), mandate effective February 5, 2018

Ms. Rattray is currently Manitoba Assistant Deputy Minister, Community Programs and Corporate Services, Department of Families. Previously, she was Assistant Vice-President, Aboriginal, Community and Government Affairs at the University of Winnipeg. She is a former journalist and member of the Peepeekisis First Nation.

− François R. Roy (Quebec), mandate effective February 5, 2018

Mr. Roy has extensive experience as a director and manager in the public and private sectors, as well as in higher education. He began his career at the Bank of Nova Scotia, where he held various positions in Canada and the United States, then worked at the Société générale de financement du Québec. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor, Telemedia and McGill University. He has been a corporate director since 1998 and sits on the boards of directors of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Transcontinental and the Noranda Income Fund.

– Marie Wilson (Northwest Territories), mandate effective immediately

After a career spanning 35 years, including 20 years with CBC/Radio-Canada as an award-winning journalist, broadcaster and pioneer of daily television news service in Canada’s North, Ms. Wilson was one of three Commissioners of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (2009–15). She is currently a consultant in the field of reconciliation. She is the recipient of many awards, including the Order of Canada (2016) and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal (2012).

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster and one of the country’s largest cultural institutions. CBC/Radio-Canada’s mandate is to inform, enlighten and entertain; to contribute to the sharing of national consciousness and identity; to reflect Canada’s regional and cultural diversity; to provide local, national and international information and analysis from a Canadian perspective; and to contribute to the development of talent and culture in Canada. To carry out this mandate, CBC/Radio-Canada produces, acquires and distributes Canadian programming in English, French and eight Aboriginal languages, and distributes a selection of programs around the world.

Quotes

‎”I am pleased to announce the appointment of these individuals to the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors. These individuals with complementary experiences will support the CBC/Radio-Canada in providing great Canadian content and news across the country. With backgrounds and perspectives reflecting Canada’sdiversity, their in-depth knowledge of culture, broadcasting and digital technologies will be an asset as CBC/Radio-Canada continues to work to meet today’s challenges. Through the efforts of the CBC/Radio-Canada Independent Advisory Committee on Appointments, these appointments are the result of an open, transparent, independent and merit-based selection process.”

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Under the Broadcasting Act, CBC/Radio‑Canada’s Board of Directors is composed of 12 directors, including a chair and a chief executive officer appointed by the Governor in Council to hold office for a term not exceeding five years.

In 2016, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor-in-Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of gender balance and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. The government has implemented an appointment process for CBC/Radio-Canada’s Board of Directors to ensure that the selection board is independent and the selection of candidates is open, transparent and merit-based‎.

The Independent Advisory Committee on Appointments to the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors is an independent, non-partisan body. It conducts selection processes for Governor-in-Council appointments to the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors in order to recommend qualified candidates to the Minister of Canadian Heritage for these appointments.

The Advisory Committee uses published merit criteria to identify Canadians who can make a significant contribution to the work of CBC/Radio-Canada’s Board of Directors.

At the request of the Committee, the selection process will continue for the position of CEO. In order to allow the Committee to continue its selection process and as specified in the Broadcasting Act, the current CEO will continue in his role until the appointment of his replacement.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 18 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor-in-Council Appointments website. Interested parties can apply online.

As a Crown corporation in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio, CBC/Radio‑Canada is an independent government agency and is responsible for its own day-to-day operations.

