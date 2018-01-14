Appointment Opportunity: President, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

Source: Government of Canada

Appointment Opportunity

We know that our country is stronger — and our government more effective — when decision-makers reflect Canada's diversity. The Government of Canada will use an appointment process that is transparent and merit-based, strives for gender parity, and ensures that Indigenous peoples and minority groups are properly represented in positions of leadership. We will continue to search for Canadians who reflect the values that we all embrace: inclusion, honesty, fiscal prudence, and generosity of spirit. Together, we will build a government as diverse as Canada.

The overarching goal of the Minister of Canadian Heritage is to implement the government’s plan to strengthen our cultural and creative industries.

The Government of Canada is currently seeking applications from diverse and talented Canadians from across the country who are interested in this position:

President (full-time position)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC/Radio-Canada) is Canada’s national public broadcaster and one of its largest cultural institutions. The mandate of CBC/Radio-Canada is to inform, enlighten and entertain; to contribute to the development of a shared national consciousness and identity; to reflect the regional and cultural diversity of Canada; to offer local, national and international information and analysis from a Canadian point of view; and to contribute to the development of Canadian talent and culture. To achieve its mandate, the CBC/Radio-Canada produces, procures, and distributes Canadian programming in English, French and eight Indigenous languages and broadcasts a selection of programs around the world.

CBC/Radio-Canada is transforming the way it engages with Canadians in a rapidly changing environment by making the public broadcaster more local, more digital, and more ambitious in its Canadian programming. CBC/Radio-Canada will double its digital reach by 2020 so that 18 million Canadians, one out of two, will be using its digital services each month. This goal will be achieved, in part, through a digital-first approach to the delivery of local news and information.

As Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CBC/Radio-Canada, the President will lead the CBC/Radio-Canada in a rapidly changing environment, focus on its public mandate and ensure that it remains relevant to the next generation of Canadians and creators. The President is responsible for the overall direction and management of the corporation and is accountable to the Board of Directors for the efficient operation of the corporation in accordance with the priorities established by the Board and the governance principles of CBC/Radio-Canada. The President is accountable to Canadians for providing a high level of public service from coast to coast to coast. The President is responsible for ensuring that the corporation is nimble, innovative, and plays a vital role in Canadian democracy as a trusted provider of news and information.

Further details about the organization and its activities can be found on the CBC/Radio-Canada's website.

Review of applications will begin on January 29, 2018. Candidates must apply online via the Governor in Council Appointments website. Candidates are strongly encouraged to submit their applications by this date. After this date, your application will be retained and may be considered up until an appointment to the position is made. Your cover letter should be addressed to the Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet (Senior Personnel), Privy Council Office, and should be sent only through the online application.

Salary Range: $371,200 - $436,700 (CEO 7)

Official Languages and Diversity

The Government of Canada will consider bilingual proficiency and diversity in assessing candidates for this position. You are therefore encouraged to include in your online profile your ability to speak and understand your second official language. Preference may be given to candidates who are members of one or more of the following groups: women, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and members of visible minorities.

To be considered for this position, please provide examples from your career that clearly demonstrate how you meet the following requirements in your application:

Education and Experience

A degree from a recognized university in a relevant field of study or an acceptable combination of equivalent education, job-related training and/or experience;

Management experience at the senior executive level, involving the development and implementation of strategic initiatives, ideally acquired within a major private or public sector organization;

Experience in strategic management, organizational change and management techniques which promote good governance and improve organization performance;

Experience in serving on a board of a major private or public sector organization;

Management experience in a unionized environment;

Experience in the cultural sector, or the field of broadcasting, journalism, media, or production, information technology or multimedia; or experience in the fields of government affairs or public affairs;

Experience in the broadcasting industry or other cultural or digital media industries would be considered an asset; and

Experience in dealing with the federal government, preferably with senior government officials, would be considered an asset.

If you are selected for an interview, the following criteria will be assessed:

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of the mandate and activities of CBC/Radio-Canada as well as the legislative framework within which it operates;

Financial literacy and knowledge of sound governance and management principles and practices, monitoring and evaluation of performance;

Knowledge and understanding of Canada’s economic, cultural and social fabric, the role of CBC/Radio-Canada as the national public broadcaster, and its financial and other accountabilities as a crown corporation;

Knowledge and understanding of the Francophone, Anglophone and Indigenous cultures in Canada, and of regional realities in different parts of the country;

Excellent understanding of international, social and economic trends; the evolution in the consumption of information and entertainment by diverse audiences; technological evolution related to digital; the supporting environment of national creative content; and how all of these relate to and impact the CBC/Radio-Canada and its digital future;

Knowledge of the media environment and the emerging trends in broadcasting, as well as the challenges linked to increasing competition and technological changes within the industry;

Superior communication skills, both oral and written, and the ability to manage communications with a variety of stakeholders;

Superior ability to lead and manage the Corporation in carrying out its mandate in accordance with the Broadcasting Act and the parameters established by the Board;

Ability to provide the corporate vision, realize its strategic direction and define its long-range priorities and strategies;

Ability to lead and motivate the CBC/Radio-Canada employees and mobilize their energies and talents towards shared goals;

Ability to position the organization to ensure that it meets the rapidly evolving broadcasting environment in a digital world and the changing needs of audiences; and

Ability to develop, maintain and manage relationships with the Board of Directors, CBC/Radio-Canada partners including creators, government organizations, and stakeholders to establish effective relationships and networks to support creative and innovative partnerships and programming.

Language Requirements

Proficiency in both official languages is essential.

If you move on to the next stage of the selection process, we will contact your references to verify how you have demonstrated the Experience requirements and the following Personal Attributes in your current and recently held positions:

Strategic and innovative leader

High ethical standards and integrity

Tact and diplomacy

Sound judgment

Superior interpersonal skills

Collegiality

Eligibility Factors and Conditions of Employment

In your application, it will be important that you confirm you meet the following requirements:

A person is not eligible to be appointed as Director if the person is not a Canadian citizen who is ordinarily resident in Canada or if, directly or indirectly, as owner, shareholder, director, officer, partner or otherwise, the person:

is engaged in the operation of a broadcasting undertaking;

has any pecuniary or proprietary interest in a broadcasting undertaking; or

is principally engaged in the production or distribution of program material that is primarily intended for use by a broadcasting undertaking (statutory).

The Board of Directors meets at least six times per year in person and at least twice per year by telephone or videoconference. Meetings are held alternatively in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, as well once annually elsewhere in Canada in conjunction with the Annual Public Meeting.

Additional meetings by telephone or video conference may also be held during the year.

CBC/Radio-Canada headquarters are located in Ottawa. The President and CEO will be called to travel to several locations across Canada and more particularly to Montreal and Toronto on a regular basis, where the Corporation also has offices. The President and CEO has the option of residing in Ottawa, Montreal or Toronto.

If you are appointed to this position:

You must comply with the Ethical and Political Activity Guidelines for Public Office Holders throughout your appointment, as a term and condition of employment. The guidelines are available on the Governor in Council Appointments website, under Forms and reference material.

You will be subject to the Conflict of Interest Act. For more information, please visit the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner’s website.

