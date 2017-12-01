CMF and Quebecor Fund join forces as part of a program to boost exports

Source: Markets Insider

TORONTO and MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2017 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Media Fund (CMF) and the Quebecor Fund today announced a new pilot partnership to promote the export of Canadian content. The CMF will draw on the expertise of the Quebecor Fund in the management and implementation of the latter's Export Assistance Program. Through this partnership, the two organizations will support various business models to promote the export of audiovisual projects produced in Québec. Please click here to access the Program Guidelines.

The Pilot Partnership between the CMF and the Quebecor Fund's Export Assistance Program will encourage the development of content for foreign markets and will aim to increase the volume of exports, accelerate the implementation of projects intended for export by creating leverage and increase the reach and revenue generated by the content of Québec-based producers through global sales and exports.

"The country's audiovisual sector has a clear goal of increasing Canadian content exports to create new business opportunities on the international market, where there is ever increasing demand for quality and diverse audiovisual content," said Valerie Creighton, President and CEO of the CMF. "Canadian content in both official languages is recognized around the world for its quality, but international competition is fierce. Export assistance programs are essential for producers looking for new markets. By partnering with the Quebecor Fund, the CMF is benefiting from the expertise of an existing export growth program that has proven successful, as well as increasing the funding available to producers in Québec looking to enter new markets."

"The Quebecor Fund appreciates the CMF's bold approach to strengthen its support for Québec producers who are firmly committed to exporting their works to markets outside Québec," said Serge Thibaudeau, President and CEO of the Quebecor Fund. "Since the spring of 2014, several audiovisual producers have received support from the Quebecor Fund to move faster, further and more forcefully in their quest to gain their fair share of international markets. There is no doubt that with the new CMF-QF collaboration, the positive impacts of all this work will continue to multiply."

The maximum total contribution for each funded project will be $400,000. The Quebecor Fund will contribute a maximum of $300,000 and the CMF, $100,000, to each selected project. The Pilot Partnership will support up to five projects.

To be eligible, a project must encourage the development and production of Canadian content intended for export, contribute to the improvement of Canada's television broadcasting system, and eventually be broadcast on Canadian television by a licensed Canadian broadcaster.

Applicants must meet the CMF eligibility criteria and follow application procedures. Selected applicants will receive funding directly from the CMF; however, the projects will be chosen in collaboration with the Quebecor Fund selection committee. Projects will first be submitted to the Quebecor Fund, which will conduct the primary analysis. To benefit from this program, applicants must submit their application to the Quebecor Fund as soon as possible before March 15, 2018. Following the Quebecor Fund analyses, the producers selected by the two organizations must submit their project to the CMF for the contract to be concluded.

About the Canada Media Fund

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) fosters, develops, finances and promotes the production of Canadian content for all audiovisual platforms. In addition, it guides Canadian content towards a competitive global digital environment by supporting industry innovation, rewarding success, promoting diversity of voices, and encouraging access to content through public- and private-sector partnerships. The CMF receives funding from the Government of Canada and from cable, satellite and IP service distributors across the country. Please visit cmf-fmc.ca.

About the Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., which provides nearly $7 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to the Canadian industry. This non-profit organization (NPO) is a private fund whose mission is to support the development, production, marketing and export of quality content, as well as the use of content on various platforms. The Board of Directors makes all decisions related to the Quebecor Fund, including its directions, and has full and exclusive responsibility for its funding decisions. Please visit quebecorfund.ca.

© Markets Insider