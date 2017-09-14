Press Release: “CONTINUITY – FAIRNESS – SUPPORT”

Coalition launches a declaration for sustainable cultural expression in the digital era

Source: Standingforculture.info

MONTREAL – A large group of cultural organizations for formed a coalition to urge the government to take swift action to solidify the foundation of our cultural and media ecosystem. Citing growing inequality in the communications industry, the coalition behind the “CONTINUITY – FAIRNESS – SUPPORT” declaration has laid out the foundation that should guide new policy development.

“These multinationals, including Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Spotify, offer services that provide access to a multitude of content yet they are not required to comply with the same fiscal, tax and regulatory conditions as companies based in Quebec and the rest of Canada. What’s more, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and electronic hardware manufacturers have access to music, audiovisual productions and digital books without making any financial contributions to the creation of these products from which they profit,” the declaration states.

The timing of the launch is anything but random. The federal government is preparing to reform its cultural and communications laws and policy – such as the upcoming Copyright Act review – and the Quebec government is in consultations on a cultural policy renewal project and is reviewing its digital strategy.

“After years government inaction, we believe the time has come to act so cultural and media enterprises can recover the stability essential to their success,” the declaration states.

The declaration stresses that all possible solutions should be put forward; including adequate funding that would ensure the vitality of the industry and thus preserve the hundreds of thousands of jobs that are created by cultural and media enterprises across the country.

Standingforculture.info

Over 30 organizations that represent hundreds of thousands of individuals have already signed the declaration. These organizations invite members of the general public to follow their example and send a clear message to both levels of government. The declaration is available online at Standingforculture.info where individuals and organizations can add their voices to this collective call to action.

FIRST SIGNATORIES:

Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA)

Alliance québécoise des techniciens de l’image et du son (AQTIS)

ARTISTI

Association des professionnels de l’édition musicale (APEM)

Association des propriétaires de cinémas du Québec (APCQ)

Association des réalisateurs et réalisatrices du Québec (ARRQ)

Association nationale des éditeurs de livres (ANEL)

Association québécoise de la production médiatique (AQPM)

Association québécoise de l’industrie du disque, du spectacle et de la vidéo (ADISQ)

Association québécoise des cinémas d’art et d’essai (AQCAE)

Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA)

Conseil québécois des arts médiatiques (CQAM)

Destiny Tchéhouali, directeur de l’Observatoire des réseaux et interconnexions de la société numérique (ORISON) - UQAM

Documentary Organization of Canada (DOC)

Fédération culturelle canadienne-française (FCCF)

Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ)

Front des réalisateurs indépendants du Canada (FRIC)

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting

Forum for Research and Policy in Communications (FRPC)

Guilde canadienne des réalisateurs (GCR)

Guilde des musiciens et musiciennes du Québec (GMMQ)

Les Amis de la radiodiffusion canadienne

L’Observatoire du documentaire

Michèle Rioux, directrice du Centre d’études sur l’intégration et la mondialisation (CEIM)

On Screen Manitoba

ACTRA Performers’ Rights Society (ACTRA PRS)

Québec Cinéma

Quebec English-language Production Council (QEPC)

Regroupement des artisans de la musique (RAM)

SOCAN

Société de gestion collective des droits des producteurs de phonogrammes et de vidéogrammes du Québec (SOPROQ)

Société des auteurs de radio, télévision et cinéma (SARTEC)

Société du droit de reproduction des auteurs compositeurs et éditeurs au Canada (SODRAC)

Société Internet du Québec

Société professionnelle des auteurs et compositeurs du Québec (SPACQ)

Syndicat canadien de la fonction publique (SCFP) et son Conseil provincial du secteur des communications (CPSC)

Syndicat des employées et employés professionnels-les et de bureau (SEPB)

Table de concertation de l’industrie du cinéma et de la télévision de la Capitale-Nationale

Unifor-Québec

Union des artistes (UDA)

-30-

Contact: Lisa Djevahirdjian, 514-831-3815