CBC TO ELIMINATE PROFIT PARTICIPATION AND RETRANSMISSION ROYALTIES FROM ITS DEALS WITH CANADIAN INDEPENDENT PRODUCERS

Source: CBC/Radio-Canada

Effective today, CBC will end the collection of both profit participation and retransmission royalties on all projects pre-licensed by CBC from Canadian independent producers, regardless of CBC's level of investment.

This change comes as a result of the ongoing efforts by CBC and the Canadian Media Producers Association to ensure business terms better reflect the needs of creators and producers, balanced with the needs of the public broadcaster. CBC will apply the change retroactively to all deals signed after April 1, 2017. Confirmation of this change will appear on the section of CBC’s website for independent producers at http://www.cbc.ca/independentproducers/afterthepitch/.

“The decision to restore these revenue generating rights underlines CBC’s support of Canada's independent production community and recognizes the critical role which independent producers play within Canada's creative economy”, said Lisa Clarkson, executive director, business & rights and content optimization, CBC English services. “This is yet another way in which CBC is taking action to promote the vitality of this sector and foster more abundant Canadian content choices for audiences at home and abroad.”

