CBS to buy Ten Network

Troubled Australian television broadcaster Ten Network will be sold to U.S. giant CBS Corp. subject to regulatory approval of foreign ownership, the Sydney-based company's administrator said on Monday.

New York-based CBS had "entered into binding transaction documents" to buy the network's owner, Ten Network Holdings Ltd., administrator KordaMentha said in a statement.

CBS is the biggest creditor of Australia's third most popular free-to-air commercial TV network that went into voluntary administration in June.

The sale is subject to conditions including approval by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board, KordaMentha said.

The sale price will be revealed in a report to creditors within days.

Armando Nunez, president and chief executive of CBS Studios International, said CBS recognized the significance of Ten to Australian broadcasting.

"We are committed to the efficient, reliable and successful turnaround, operation and development of Ten to support continued growth in Australian media," Nunez said in a statement.

Ten chief executive Paul Anderson said his network and CBS had a strong relationship.

"We are very excited about further developing that relationship with CBS as an owner and strength that they will provide to the company at this critical time," Anderson said in a statement.

