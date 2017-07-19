MINISTER JOLY ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP AT THE CANADIAN RADIO-TELEVISION AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION by Greg David

Source: TV, eh?

From a media release:

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, is pleased to announce the appointments of Ian Scott as Chairperson and Caroline J. Simard as Vice-Chairperson (Broadcasting) of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). These appointments are the result of the Government of Canada’s open, transparent and merit-based selection process for Governor in Council appointments.

Mr. Ian Scott has over 25 years’ experience in the broadcasting and telecommunications industries and in the public sector. Most recently Executive Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at Telesat Canada, Mr. Scott has held a variety of senior executive roles in the telecommunications and broadcasting industries. Past executive positions include Vice President of Federal Government Relations for Telus, and executive positions in both government and regulatory matters at Call-Net Enterprises and with the Canadian Cable Television Association. In addition to his work in the private sector, Mr. Scott has significant experience in the public sector at both the Federal Competition Bureau and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. He was educated at McGill University.

Dr. Caroline Simard, PhD in law (McGill) and member of the Barreau du Québec, has extensive expertise in telecommunications and broadcasting regulation. She is currently Legal Counsel within the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, a position she has held since 2007, where she has worked on the Telecommunications Act and the Radiocommunication Act. From 2004 to 2007, Ms. Simard was Senior Telecommunications Expert with the International Telecommunication Union in Geneva, Switzerland, which is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communications technologies. She had previously held positions with the Centre d’études sur l’intégration et la mondialisation (CÉIM) at Université du Québec à Montréal, Verrier Pacquin Hébert Consultants Inc., Téléglobe Inc. and others. Ms. Simard was educated at McGill University, Université du Québec à Montréal, and Université de Montréal.

Mr. Scott will serve as Chairperson for a five-year term, beginning on September 5, 2017. Ms. Simard will also serve for a term of five years, effective as of September 11, 2017.

In addition to these two appointments, Christianne M. Laizner has been appointed to serve as Interim Vice-Chairperson (Telecommunications), for a term of up to one year. Ms. Laizner, whose appointment is effective as of July 17, 2017, joined the CRTC in 2010 as General Counsel, Telecommunications, and since 2013, has held the position of Senior General Counsel and Executive Director of the CRTC Legal Sector. She has held senior-level positions in other federal departments for many years. Before joining the public service, Ms. Laizner was a partner in the Chown Cairns law firm in St. Catharines, Ontario. Ms. Laizner was called to the Ontario Bar in 1982, and holds an LLB from Western University and a B.A. (Hons) from McGill University.

The CRTC is an administrative tribunal that regulates and supervises broadcasting and telecommunications on behalf of the Canadian public. The Commission is dedicated to ensuring that Canadians—as citizens, creators and consumers—have access to a world-class communication system that promotes innovation and enriches their lives.

Quotes

“This is a dynamic team that will bring new vision and leadership to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. Mr. Scott and Dr. Simard have extensive experience in the industry and a deep understanding of what Canadians expect in their telecommunications and broadcasting systems. These leaders will implement a strong vision for the CRTC, focusing on service to Canadians and supporting the production and dissemination of diverse creative content that will lead to the success of our telecommunications, creators and creative industries in the digital era.”

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

“I congratulate these accomplished leaders, who will bring a diversity of perspectives to Canada’stelecommunications and broadcast regulator. Under their leadership, the CRTC will continue to champion the social and economic needs of Canadians by encouraging more competition and innovation among telecommunications providers. This way, all Canadians will benefit from a broader choice of high-quality services at affordable prices. The prosperity of Canadians depends on their ability to have access to these services, which allow them to thrive in a global and digital economy.”

—The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Quick Facts

The CRTC’s senior roles are Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson (Broadcasting) and Vice-Chairperson (Telecommunications). These are full-time positions appointed by the Governor in Council.

A selection process for the position of Vice-Chairperson (Telecommunications) will be launched in the near future.

In 2016, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to appointments by the Governor in Council. This approach respects gender parity and is supported by an open, transparent and merit-based selection process—one that will result in the recommendation of exceptionally competent candidates who reflect Canada’s diversity.

adopted a new approach to appointments by the Governor in Council. This approach respects gender parity and is supported by an open, transparent and merit-based selection process—one that will result in the recommendation of exceptionally competent candidates who reflect diversity. All appointment opportunities for the 18 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are being posted as they become available on the Governor in Council Appointments website. Interested parties can apply online.

The CRTC mandate focuses on achieving policy objectives established in the Broadcasting Act, the Telecommunications Act and Canada’s anti-spam legislation (CASL).

© TV, eh?