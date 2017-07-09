Opinion: Now, more than ever, CRTC has a key role to play by Michel Morin

Source: Montreal Gazette

Never over the last 50 years have the decisions of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission been as hotly contested. Over the last two months, no fewer than five appeals to federal cabinet have been launched, requesting the cancellation of decisions made by the outgoing chair of the commission, Jean-Pierre Blais. There is no precedent for such an avalanche of cabinet appeals and such a degree of general exasperation.

In late June, the Canadian Media Producers Association, the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists and the Directors Guild of Canada jointly appealed the CRTC’s decisions on licence renewals for the major private broadcasters.

“This is a ruling handed down by the outgoing chair at the CRTC, a Harper appointee who called for an end to nearly every support for film and television from Canadian hiring requirements to tax credits. Now, the Trudeau government has to decide whether to stand with Mr. Harper’s man, or stand with audiences and creators,” said Tim Southam, president of the Directors Guild.

On the francophone side, appeals filed by SARTEC (writers), AQPM (producers), ARRQ (directors), UDA (performers), AQTIS (technicians) and ADISQ (music recording) accuse the CRTC of failing to meet its obligations and ignoring “the objectives of Canadian broadcasting policy.”

Also in the last few weeks, independent broadcaster ADR-TV has pressured Ottawa to require the CRTC to consider its fully functional application for Emergency Public Alerting for Wireless, used by law enforcement in Quebec since 2010, rather than a new $25-million alternative proposed by the commission which has yet to be developed.

Finally, the Quebec government has also filed an appeal of the CRTC’s administrative decisions, arguing that they will harm original French-language television production.

After Blais’s term ended in June, Ottawa appointed a retired civil servant to act as interim chair for four months.

It is hard to imagine any other major country leaving its broadcast regulator in limbo for four months, or even longer. This comes at a time when the two vice-chair roles (broadcasting and telecommunications) are also vacant and two commissioner positions have been left unfilled.

Is the CRTC adrift without a mission?

At a time of unprecedented change, cultural industries need to decide on their future investments, not civil servants who see the industry as “the enemy.” The regulator must take technological change into account, show long-term vision and be capable of working with the industry.

Does Ottawa realize that broadcasting and telecommunications make up a $67-billion industry, approximately $10 billion more than all the Canadian electrical energy companies combined?

On the eve of the renegotiation of NAFTA with the U.S., the CRTC should be at the forefront, advising the federal government on the future of the cultural exemption originally negotiated by Ronald Reagan and Brian Mulroney.

Our world is evolving. Global companies like Netflix, Amazon and Google have become dominant players. Will Canada be a victim or a winner in this brave new world?

More than ever, the CRTC needs a chair with broad industry experience, with two new vice-chairs. After Konrad von Finckenstein and Jean-Pierre Blais, both civil servants who did not distinguish themselves by their understanding of the broadcasting industry, the CRTC does not need yet another Ottawa bureaucrat.

We are not Hollywood and we never will be, but if the CRTC’s mandate still has any meaning in this country, our producers, our artists and our journalistic enterprises deserve its deliberate and distinct support.

We need a new CRTC chair who will be a “czar” for today, as Pierre Juneau, its first chair, was in the wake of his appointment by Pierre Elliott Trudeau in 1968.

In the tradition of alternating English and French leaders, the CRTC needs a new anglophone chair with passion and conviction, capable of imagination and with a single objective: to reinforce Canadian content in our broadcasting system.

Michel Morin is an independent journalist and former national commissioner of the CRTC between 2007 and 2012.

© Montreal Gazette

Related Documents:

Nov 23, 2016 — Policy Brief: The future of Canadian content in a digital world

In a letter to Hon. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, FRIENDS comments on critical issues affecting the future of Canadian content in a digital world.

Apr 21, 2016 — Policy Brief: Letter to the Minister of Canadian Heritage regarding the CRTC

FRIENDS asks Minister Joly to rescind the ‘mandate’ letter written to the Chair of the CRTC by James Moore on June 18, 2012.

Jan 26, 2016 — Policy Brief: FRIENDS presentation to the CRTC on Local Television (BN CRTC 2015-421)

FRIENDS tells Canada's broadcast regulator that without prompt action from the CRTC, many local TV stations, particularly in small and medium markets, will likely fail.

Jan 20, 2016 — Publication: Near Term Prospects for Local TV in Canada

An economic forecast from broadcast consultants Nordicity and Peter Miller and submitted to the CRTC by FRIENDS, predicts that more than half of local stations in small and medium sized markets will fade to black by 2020 in the absence of action by the CRTC.

Jan 5, 2016 — Publication: Canadian Television 2020: Technological and Regulatory Impacts

Report prepared by Nordicity and Peter Miller, P. Eng., LL.B. shows that regulatory changes espoused by the Harper government and adopted in last year’s CRTC Let’s Talk TV announcements will likely lead to the loss of more than 15,000 Canadian jobs and take $1.4 billion from the Canadian economy annually by 2020.