Current Opportunity: Chairperson, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation,

We know that our country is stronger — and our government more effective — when decision-makers reflect Canada's diversity. Moving forward, the Government of Canada will use an appointment process that is transparent and merit-based, strives for gender parity, and ensures that Indigenous Canadians and minority groups are properly represented in positions of leadership. We will continue to search for Canadians who reflect the values that we all embrace: inclusion, honesty, fiscal prudence, and generosity of spirit. Together, we will build a government as diverse as Canada.

The overarching goal of the Minister of Canadian Heritage is to implement the government's plan to strengthen our cultural and creative industries.

The Government of Canada is currently seeking applications from diverse and talented Canadians from across the country who are interested in the following position:

Chairperson (part-time position)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC/Radio-Canada) is Canada's national public broadcaster and one of its largest cultural institutions. The mandate of CBC/Radio-Canada is to inform, enlighten and entertain; to contribute to the development of a shared national consciousness and identity; to reflect the regional and cultural diversity of Canada; to offer local, national and international information and analysis from a Canadian point of view; and to contribute to the development of Canadian talent and culture. To achieve its mandate, the CBC/Radio-Canada produces, procures, and distributes Canadian programming in English, French and eight Indigenous languages and broadcasts a selection of programs around the world.

CBC/Radio-Canada is transforming the way it engages with Canadians in a rapidly changing environment by making the public broadcaster more local, more digital, and more ambitious in its Canadian programming. CBC/Radio-Canada will double its digital reach by 2020 so that 18 million Canadians, one out of two, will be using its digital services each month. This goal will be achieved, in part, through a digital-first approach to the delivery of local news and information.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation consists of twelve directors, including the Chairperson and the President. The Board has the overall stewardship of the Corporation and is expected to provide strategic guidance to management and to oversee the activities of the Corporation. It has a duty to act in the best interests of the Corporation and to exercise care and due diligence. The Board is also responsible to evaluate the performance of the Chief Executive Officer on an annual basis. The Chairperson is responsible for the proper conduct of the Board meetings in such a way that the Corporation carries out its mandate and objectives effectively, ensures good value for public funds, and holds management accountable for its performance.

Further details about the organization and its activities can be found on the CBC/Radio-Canada's website.

Candidates must apply online by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 11, 2017, via the Governor in Council Appointments website. Your cover letter should be addressed to the Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet (Senior Personnel), Privy Council Office, and should be sent only through the online application.

Per Diem: $565 - $665

Annual Retainer: $14,500 - $17,100

Official Languages and Diversity

The Government of Canada will consider bilingual proficiency and diversity in assessing candidates for this position. You are therefore encouraged to include in your online profile your ability to speak and understand your second official language. Preference may be given to candidates who are members of one or more of the following groups: women, Indigenous Canadians, persons with disabilities, and members of visible minorities.

To be considered for this position, please provide examples from your career that clearly demonstrate how you meet the following requirements in your application:

Education and Experience

A degree from a recognized university in a relevant field of study or an acceptable combination of equivalent education, job-related training and/or experience;

Experience serving on a board of Directors/Trustees of a major public and/or private corporation, preferably as Chairperson;

Experience at the senior management level within the private or public sector (preferably in a large organization) or dealing with senior-level subject-matter experts;

Experience in the development of strategies, objectives, plans, best business practices and in corporate governance;

Experience in the cultural sector, or the field of broadcasting, journalism, media, or production, information technology or multimedia; or experience in the fields of: Communications or marketing; government affairs or public affairs; accounting or financial management; real estate or project management; or law; and

Experience in dealing with the Federal Government, preferably with senior government officials, would be considered an asset.

If you are selected for an interview, the following criteria will be assessed:

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of the mandate and activities of CBC/ Radio-Canada as well as the legislative framework within which it operates, and a good understanding of the Francophone, Anglophone and Indigenous cultures in Canada;

Knowledge and understanding of the respective roles and responsibilities of the Chairperson, the Board and the Chief Executive Officer of a Crown corporation, including the fundamental accountabilities to all Canadians;

Financial literacy and knowledge of sound corporate governance principles, strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation of performance;

Understanding of international, social and economic trends; the evolution in the consumption of information and entertainment by diverse audiences; technological evolution related to digital; the supporting environment of national creative content; and how all of these relate to and impact the CBC/ Radio-Canada and its digital future;

Knowledge of the media environment and the emerging trends in broadcasting, as well as the challenges linked to increasing competition and technological changes within the industry;

Superior communication skills, both written and oral, and the ability to manage communications with a variety of stakeholders;

Superior leadership and management skills to enable the Board to accomplish its work effectively in carrying out its mandate in accordance with the Broadcasting Act;

Ability to lead strategic discussions, foster debate among Board members in a respectful meaningful and constructive manner, facilitate consensus and to manage conflicts, should they arise;

Ability to anticipate emerging issues and trends and develop strategies to enable the Board to seize opportunities and solve problems; and

Ability to develop and maintain strong and effective relationships with other Board members, the Corporation's management, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, the Minister's Office, the Deputy Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Corporation's key stakeholders and partners.

Language Requirements

Proficiency in both official languages would be preferred.

If you move on to the next stage of the selection process, we will contact your references to verify how you have demonstrated the Experience requirements and the following Personal Attributes in your current and recently held positions:

Strategic and innovative leader

High ethical standards, integrity and impartiality

Tact and diplomacy

Sound judgment

Superior interpersonal skills

Collegiality

Eligibility Factors and Conditions of Employment

In your application, it will be important that you confirm you meet the following requirements:

A person is not eligible to be appointed as Director if the person is not a Canadian citizen who is ordinarily resident in Canada or if, directly or indirectly, as owner, shareholder, director, officer, partner or otherwise, the person: is engaged in the operation of a broadcasting undertaking; has any pecuniary or proprietary interest in a broadcasting undertaking; or is principally engaged in the production or distribution of program material that is primarily intended for use by a broadcasting undertaking (statutory).

The board of directors meets at least six times per year in person and at least twice per year by telephone or videoconference. Meetings are held alternatively in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, and once annually elsewhere in Canada in conjunction with the Annual Public Meeting.

Additional meetings by telephone or video conference may also be held during the year.

The Chair needs to be available between these meetings to deal with matters brought to the Chair for review or approval by the President and CEO, follow-up on Board items and have to conversations with the Board members, all as described in the Corporation's terms of reference for this position.

If you are appointed to this position:

You must comply with the Ethical and Political Activity Guidelines for Public Office Holders throughout your appointment as a term and condition of employment. The guidelines are available on the Governor in Council Appointments website, under Forms and reference material.

You will be subject to the Conflict of Interest Act. For more information, please visit the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner's website.

