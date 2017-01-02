The CRTC needs to stop playing this game and let networks decide what ads run during the Super Bowl by Terence Corcoran

Source: National Post

We are only weeks away from the National Football League’s Super Bowl, the ultimate manifestation of American culture, an extravaganza of body-slamming gladiator sport meshed with Lady Gaga pop entertainment wrapped in $450-million in garish made-for-Super-Bowl commercials. The event is fundamentally unCanadian, but over at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), chairman Jean-Pierre Blais believes Super Bowl 2017 is a broadcast event that Canadians must see in its entirety, including each and every one of its $4.5-million-a-minute commercials.

Never mind that the commercials are by Americans for Americans. According to the CRTC, Canadians have a basic cultural right to sink their derrieres deep into the sofa of U.S. commercial culture and absorb the entire Super Bowl spectacle as seen by Americans — from touchdown to touchdown and from a Victoria’s Secret underwear ad to a possible remake of the classic Carl’s Jr. commercial in which a young blond takes off much of her clothes to cool off the heat created by the fast food firm’s jalapeno-laced Southwest Patty Melt.

We are only weeks away from the National Football League’s Super Bowl, the ultimate manifestation of American culture, an extravaganza of body-slamming gladiator sport meshed with Lady Gaga pop entertainment wrapped in $450-million in garish made-for-Super-Bowl commercials. The event is fundamentally unCanadian, but over at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), chairman Jean-Pierre Blais believes Super Bowl 2017 is a broadcast event that Canadians must see in its entirety, including each and every one of its $4.5-million-a-minute commercials.

Never mind that the commercials are by Americans for Americans. According to the CRTC, Canadians have a basic cultural right to sink their derrieres deep into the sofa of U.S. commercial culture and absorb the entire Super Bowl spectacle as seen by Americans — from touchdown to touchdown and from a Victoria’s Secret underwear ad to a possible remake of the classic Carl’s Jr. commercial in which a young blond takes off much of her clothes to cool off the heat created by the fast food firm’s jalapeno-laced Southwest Patty Melt.

At the CRTC’s Twitter feed, the commission adopted its chirpy “We listen to the people” tone: “You said you want to see Super Bowl ads live. We heard you.” Exactly how many Canadians actually told the CRTC they wanted to see the U.S. commercials is unclear. Some say only 100 had complained — out of a Super Bowl audience of about nine million, year after year the largest of any broadcast on Canadian television.

As the Feb. 5 Super Bowl 2017 game day approaches, the full scale of the absurdity of the Blais decision is unfolding. The NFL and Bell Media have taken the CRTC to federal court with what appears to be an iron-clad case that the commission is running roughshod over broadcast law and has no authority to arbitrarily negate private contracts.

Assorted Canadian creative and advertising groups are rallying behind the NFL and Bell. If the courts can’t act fast enough to undo the Blais attack, they say, then the Trudeau cabinet should intervene directly and the CRTC’s Super Bowl decision. And so it should.

Among other things, the Canadian Association of Advertisers sees the Super Bowl move as the first wedge in a CRTC scheme to eliminate the right to simultaneous commercial substitution — known as simsub — across the Canadian broadcast system. Since 1971, Canadian broadcasters have bought top-rated U.S. network shows with the right to substitute Canadian commercials for American commercials. Simsub commercials are reportedly worth upwards of $200-million in annual advertising revenue to Canadian broadcasters.

Advertising revenues are already in sharp decline. Why would the CRTC launch its Super Bowl move against an industry already suffering? The simsub revenues go to Canadians — to CTV, Bell, commercial makers, Canadian content and whatever else the industry does with its money.

According to court filings by Bell and the NFL, Bell also pays “tens of millions” to the NFL for the Canadian rights to broadcast all NFL games, including the Super Bowl. The NFL says in its appeal notice that “the simultaneous substitution regime administered by the CRTC is critical to the NFL’s ability to monetize its copyrights in the Super Bowl.”

Let the end of simsub take place at its own pace. There’s no need for an extreme, targeted CRTC intervention into existing private contracts.

It’s a simple business deal. But supporters of the CRTC, mostly on the anti-corporate left, argue that there is nothing untoward in the commission’s decision. The commission is simply following the market and technology trends, says academic Michael Geist. “The end of simultaneous substitution started years ago” with the arrival of specialty channels.

That may be true. The technology and the business are changing. But if so, then let the end of simsub take place at its own pace. There’s no need for an extreme, targeted CRTC intervention into existing private contracts, an intervention that the NFL and Bell argue, somewhat convincingly, is in contravention of the Broadcasting Act, existing regulations and copyright contracts.

Also according to Geist — a champion anti-corporate crusader — Bell and the NFL are merely arguing “that Canadians should not be able to see what they want during the broadcast because doing so might hurt their bottom lines.” What snakes! What capitalist pigs!

Moreover, adds Geist, Bell is “not placing Canadians at the centre of the broadcast system, which the CRTC has tried to do with its decision on Super Bowl broadcasts.”

Hold on. Bell holds the Canadian copyright under contract to all NFL games, including the Super Bowl, a contract encouraged by the simsub regime that benefits the Canadian broadcast system, Canadian advertisers and others, including members of the actors’ union which wants the Trudeau government to intervene.

If the CRTC had a mandate to scrap the simsub regime and deny Canadian broadcasters their copyright entitlements, it has the power to bring in institutional reform. But of course it does not have such a mandate. All it has is an activist chairman with a penchant for unilateral arbitrary action.

Let the game begin — with simsub.

© National Post