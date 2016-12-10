Going ad-free could be good for CBC by Bob Wakeham

A fallout discussion that emerged in recent weeks after the CBC floated the idea of a commercial-free television lineup centred around the question of whether the corporation is actually fulfilling its mandate to supply alternative programming to Canadians.

Source: The Telegram

And it’s a perfectly legitimate point of debate, one with which I grappled while in the employ of Mother Corp, and continue to contemplate in retirement now and then (or here and now, if you will) — not nearly as much these days, mind you, what with sports fanaticism, hunting, fishing, reading, movies and other taxing, stress-filled avocations consuming the bulk of my retirement time.

There was a time, some of those CBC fans over the age of 40 might recall, when most of the national television news and current affairs shows contained no commercial advertising — a quite sensible notion, and a practice that allowed producers in the journalistic field to reflect Canada to Canadians without the worry of advertising clogging up the information airwaves or having to appease advertisers by constantly playing the ratings game.

Locally, the current affairs program “On Camera” (now long gone) was also free of advertising from its inception, but I can still recall — vividly, in fact — when Jim Byrd, the boss of television operations at the time, informed me the show would, from that season forward, include commercials, the need for more bucks superseding the laudable, if not idealistic, philosophy to keep soap suds and mortgage realty ads away from journalism as much as possible.

Byrd told me the orders had come down from Toronto and were not up for debate (CBC headquarters was a place that had always had, and continues to have, an inherent contempt for regional programming, viewing the regions with, at best, condescension, or, at worse, as poor mongrels who have to be tolerated, who have to be thrown the odd moose bone or two to keep them from barking too loudly).

I realized back then that Byrd, a tremendously sensible and thoughtful manager, sympathized with my disgust at a double standard, one that would bar commercials from national journalism programs, but would permit their infiltration into local shows as often as the advertisers sought the time.

But we had no choice but to accept the new CBC world, at least in the regions.

Gradually, as most of us are now aware, Canada-wide shows like “The National” were also forced to include advertising, as one federal government after another nailed the CBC with enormous cuts that required the corporation bosses to compromise its ideology of refusing to sell products and services through its journalism.

But now we’ve come full circle, with the corporation wondering aloud once again about eliminating commercials from its television lineup.

(CBC Radio, of course, remains commercial free, delightfully so, if you ask me).

But, as I say, one of the issues that has raised its head during this latest debate about commercials on television is whether the corporation is fulfilling its obligation to provide programming to Canadians that they can obtain nowhere else.

Radio certainly does. But television? Well, that’s an entirely different matter.

Using local television in Newfoundland as an illustration of whether that mandate is being fulfilled, hands up if you believe “Here and Now” is an alternative form of journalism, that you depend on the near legendary supper-hour news program to tell you not just what’s gone on in the province on a given day, but to deliver that information with context, with analysis, with a journalistic text not available anywhere.

One could argue, I guess, that if “Here and Now” did not provide competition for NTV, the private station would revert to what it was in the ’70s, ’80s and much of the ’90s: a poor man’s (or woman’s) version of television news.

But is that a good enough reason to maintain CBC television news and current affairs in its current structure?

You may prefer Ryan Snoddon over Eddie Sheerr or Debbie Cooper and Jonathan Crowe over Lynn Burry and Glen Carter, or vice versa, but such allegiances are not good enough factors to be tossed into the mix of a future CBC schedule.

Perhaps it’s time to at least think about putting the journalistic and technical resources in Newfoundland into real alternative television programming: documentaries, town halls (imagine if the local CBC had taken ownership of the Muskrat Falls debate several years ago, and organized one public debate after another), or any other journalistic format that could be found nowhere else.

So: if the corporation ultimately travels the commercial-free route, and if its journalistic bosses are told not to concern themselves with ratings, then perhaps that will be the time for local and national programs — even the iconic “Here and Now,” once the most popular supper hour program in the country — to be replaced by more pertinent, and much-needed, journalistic platforms.

And yes, I can hear my few friends left at the CBC saying it’s “easy for Wakeham” to suggest such a dramatic change in programming, he won’t be affected, and he’d have a different view if he was still picking up his paycheque at the Prince Philip Parkway offices.

Fair enough. But sometimes it takes an outside set of eyes to see the forest for the trees.

