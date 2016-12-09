Why Canadian movies pretend to be American by Kevin Tierney

Source: Regina Leader-Post

Last month, the federal agency Telefilm Canada unveiled its annual results, “Celebrating 50 Years of Talent.”

And there are certainly some things to celebrate. After all, 50 years is a long, long time.

On the other hand, at least two major issues remain unsolved. Slightly more worrisome is that they are not even mentioned.

The first: a program that has thus far resulted in the production of 55 “first films,” a wonderful accomplishment. In her presentation, Telefilm executive director Carolle Brabant refers to some of these recent films that have obtained critical success: The Editor, The Devout, The Space Between, Un film de chasses des filles, Werewolf, Cast No Shadow, The Valley Below, Le Dep and Fire Song.

I probably go to the movies more than most people. I make an effort to see Canadian movies. Not only have I not seen any of these, the only title that resonates is Le Dep.

What’s the point of investing in movies nobody sees? They do not get shown in theatres because of the competition from that country below us and the costs of advertising and marketing.

Canadian television networks mostly don’t buy Canadian movies. Yes, The Movie Network buys some but the results of that have been at best spurious in creating audiences and of late there seems to be far greater appetite for original TV series. Check the CBC TV schedule for a Canadian movie, but bring a lunch, because it will take time to find one.

If we are going to invest in developing movies, making them, distributing them and marketing them, isn’t it time to invest in getting them seen?

The second issue is not an oversight, it is more like “what’s up with that?”

In 2000, while Sheila Copps was Minister of Canadian Heritage, the feature film policy Script to Screen was introduced to build larger Canadian and international audiences. Copps was personally affronted by seeing Canadian movies that looked and smelled and, to be fair, sometimes performed like American films.

Actors smoking American cigarettes. U.S. licence plates. U.S. money. That kind of stuff, all set somewhere in vague North America. Americans don’t like movies set in foreign lands.

Telefilm was invigorated by Script to Screen. With its new bankroll, it frowned on movies that pretended to be American. They wanted real Canada. They stopped short of demanding urine tests to determine levels of maple syrup, but they got real serious. The movie had to be visibly Canadian.

Recently, when no one seemed to be paying attention, we kind of slipped back to that dark place. Rather than be concerned, however, Telefilm is leading the parade, glowing in its “new” Oscar success. “Canadian talent was behind 21 Oscar nominations,” the press release read.

Brooklyn, shot in Montreal and benefiting from both federal and provincial government investments, is a co-production between Canada, Britain and Ireland. The novel is Irish, the director is Irish, the star is Irish and the lead male, an unknown, is, of course, American.

The Canadian elements are Jessica Paré in a featured role; the director of photography and the production designer are Québécois. It is a story set in Ireland and New York, made here to take advantage of government financing — not only tax credit money, but equity, actual investment of Canadian taxpayers’ money.

Sadly, the wonderful film Room, another Ireland-Canada co-production, lowers the bar a little further. A Canadian novel, adapted by author Emma Donahue, the film is directed by an Irish filmmaker and completely shot in Toronto.

The original story is set in Nowhere, North America. The film is set in Ohio. Most of the cast is American, though we can take some solace in the fact that the revelation of the film is young Jacob Tremblay who comes from British Columbia.

Room received Canadian and Ontario government funds, and was completely made in Canada but made to look like it is America. Visibly Canadian is certainly no longer the rallying cry at Telefilm.

In Cannes this year while everyone was talking about all things Dolan, two other films were in the official selection known as the Directors’ Fortnight. In Two Lovers and a Bear, directed by Quebec filmmaker Kim Nguyen, and shot in the magnificent-looking north, geography is not under discussion, it is the star of the film.

The other was Mean Dreams, directed by Nathan Morlando, shot in northern Ontario, again financed with federal and provincial dollars. No specific geography is mentioned but the brilliantly changing autumn leaves belie the southern, old boy accents used by everyone, including Colm Feore as a mean cop.

We are back to American money and police cars that say “Sheriff” but of no specific town. Just those damn accents. Save one. The charming young Québécoise actress Sophie Nelisse sounds like her daddy must have found her in a bush by a brook but she sure as hell ain’t never eaten grits.

There is something profoundly sad about a country that after 50 years hasn’t figured out a way to show Canadian films to Canadians, and something colonial about one that seems to think that in order for its cinema to survive, it has to pretend to be someone else’s.

© Regina Leader-Post