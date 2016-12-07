Netflix Acquires 20 Chinese-Language TV Shows From Singapore's Mediacorp by Patrick Brzeski

Source: Hollywood Reporter

Netflix is boosting its Chinese-language content with a deal to acquire 20 television shows made in Singapore. The global streaming giant picked up the content in an agreement with Singaporean broadcasting and media conglomerate Mediacorp.

The deal brings local classics like The Little Nyonya and The Golden Path, as well as more recent dramas like The Dream Job and The Truth Seekers, to Netflix subscribers around the world.

"Netflix's content library is growing every day, and we are excited to be adding homegrown dramas by Mediacorp to the service," said Jessica Lee, Netflix's vp communications in Asia. "These popular local shows will now find new audiences all over the world," she added.

Said Mediacorp's chief content officer, Cheah Chee Kong: "We are delighted to have this opportunity to showcase our local dramas to a global audience on Netflix, and give them a taste of made-in-Singapore content. We hope to cultivate more discerning fans beyond our shores, who are looking for high-quality Asian content."

The deal was announced at the Asia TV Forum & Market in Singapore.

