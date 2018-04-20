Ontario Liberal Party position on TVO and TFO

In advance of the provincial election in Ontario, FRIENDS has asked the major parties for their official position on the province's educational public service broadcasters, TVO and TFO. This is the response from the Ontario Liberal Party.

The Ontario Liberal Party remains firmly committed to supporting the valuable and unique contributions of TVO and Group Média TFO. Our government has consistently demonstrated this commitment and invested to enable TVO and TFO to continue to support lifelong learning through their dynamic educational on air programming. In recent years, our increased investments have enabled both agencies respond to the needs of Ontario's students both inside and outside the classroom through new innovative online platforms and applications like mPower, Homework Help, Boukili and Idéllo that help to bring technology into everyday learning at school and at home.

Our government has also continued to invest in the continued success of the creative industries by offering a comprehensive suite of tax credits, budgeting nearly $485M to invest in the sector through cultural media tax credits in 2017-18. We recognize the essential ways that TVO and TFO support our publicly funded education system and broader society, and we look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation we have established with both public broadcasters. In contrast, on March 28, Conservative leader Doug Ford joked that he would reduce the CBC's public funding if he could, as per the Toronto Star's coverage on that day.