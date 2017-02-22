The Conservative Broadcasting Corporation
Feb 22, 2017
Seven of the nine current members of the CBC Board of Directors - all of whom were appointed by Prime Minister Harper - are or have been financial contributors to the Conservative Party of Canada.
Donation History:
|Term Ends
|2006
|2007
|2008
|2009
|2010
|2011
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|Rémi Racine, Chair
|Jun 2017
|$1,250
|$1,100
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$1,200
|$2,400
|$1,200
|$1,500
|$1,200
|Hubert Lacroix, President
|Jan 2018
|$2,000
|Edward Boyd
|Jun 2020
|$1,420
|$1,200
|$1,756.29
|$1,525
|Rob Jeffery
|Apr 2020
|$400
|$500
|Marni Larkin
|Jun 2017
|$270
|$1,150
|Terrence Leier
|May 2017
|$1,200
|$716
|$2,100
|$1,500
|$1,400
|$485.50
|$255
|$1,700
|Norman May
|Jun 2020
|Maureen McCaw
|Dec 2017
|$206.17*
|Marlie Oden
|Jul 2018
|$586
|$1,072.50
|$1,500
|$367.40
|$1,100
|$1,860
|$2,200
* contribution to the Liberal Party or a Liberal candidate.
Sources: Elections Canada and http://www.pco-bcp.gc.ca/oic-ddc.asp
»