The Conservative Broadcasting Corporation

Seven of the nine current members of the CBC Board of Directors - all of whom were appointed by Prime Minister Harper - are or have been financial contributors to the Conservative Party of Canada.

Donation History:

Term Ends 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Rémi Racine, Chair Jun 2017 $1,250 $1,100 $1,600 $1,600 $1,200 $2,400 $1,200 $1,500 $1,200 Hubert Lacroix, President Jan 2018 $2,000 Edward Boyd Jun 2020 $1,420 $1,200 $1,756.29 ﻿$1,525 Rob Jeffery Apr 2020 $400 $500 Marni Larkin Jun 2017 $270 $1,150 Terrence Leier May 2017 $1,200 $716 $2,100 $1,500 $1,400 $485.50 $255 $1,700 Norman May Jun 2020 Maureen McCaw Dec 2017 $206.17* Marlie Oden Jul 2018 $586 $1,072.50 $1,500 $367.40 $1,100 $1,860 $2,200

* contribution to the Liberal Party or a Liberal candidate.

Sources: Elections Canada and http://www.pco-bcp.gc.ca/oic-ddc.asp